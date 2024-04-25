Poco M6 4G has surfaced on certification websites recently, hinting that it may launch soon. Ahead of any official confirmation from Poco regarding the model, these listings have suggested some key features and specifications of the purported smartphone. The model is expected to be the 4G variant of the Poco M6 5G, which was unveiled in India in December 2023. The handset is also expected to join the Poco M6 Pro 4G in the lineup, which was introduced in select global markets in January 2024.

A listing for Poco M6 4G with model number 2404APC5FG on the NBTC site has confirmed the moniker of the upcoming handset. The listing does not reveal any other details about the smartphone. However, the same model number was spotted on the FCC website, which shows that the model is likely to run Xiaomi's new Android 14-based HyperOS 1.0 as well as support NFC and dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity.

The FCC listing of the Poco M6 4G also suggests that the phone is expected to carry a 4,930mAh rated battery, which is likely to be promoted as a 5,000mAh cell. The listing also hinted that the anticipated handset could support 33W wired fast charging. Not much else is known about the model yet, but we will likely learn more about the phone closer to its launch.

A recent report suggested that the Poco M6 4G is expected to be a rebranded Redmi 13 4G model since both handsets reportedly have the internal codename 'moon.' It is expected to be equipped with a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset. The models were also reportedly spotted on the IMEI database and are therefore expected to launch in India soon.

Another report claimed that the Poco M6 4G model also appeared on SDPPI, EEC, TKDN, and IMDA certification websites. No other details were reportedly seen on these other listings.

Notably, the Poco M6 5G is available in India starting at Rs. 10,499 for the base 4GB + 128GB option. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 inbuilt storage. It ships with Android 13-based MIUI 14 and sports a 6.74-inch 90Hz HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The phone also has a 50-megapixel AI-backed dual rear camera unit, a 5-megapixel selfie shooter, and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired charging support.

