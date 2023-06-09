Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Netflix Sees Jump in Daily Sign Ups in US After Password Sharing Crackdown, Says Data

Netflix Sees Jump in Daily Sign-Ups in US After Password-Sharing Crackdown, Says Data

Netflix, which has expanded its crackdown to more than 100 other countries, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

By Reuters | Updated: 9 June 2023 23:02 IST
Netflix Sees Jump in Daily Sign-Ups in US After Password-Sharing Crackdown, Says Data

Netflix estimated more than 100 million households supplied their log-in credentials to people outside

Highlights
  • Netflix moved to regulate the sharing of account passwords
  • The recent spike also exceeded levels seen during the initial US COVID-19
  • Netflix's password-sharing crackdown came into effect on May 23

Daily US sign-ups for Netflix have jumped in the first few days after the streaming giant's password-sharing crackdown came into effect on May 23, data from research firm Antenna showed.

The news sent shares of the company up 2.3 percent to $418.92 (nearly. Rs. 35,000) in early trading.

Looking for new ways to make money in a saturating market and a tough economy, Netflix moved to regulate the sharing of account passwords with friends and family — a drastic turnaround for a company that had once tweeted "Love is sharing a password".

Netflix had estimated that more than a 100 million households had supplied their log-in credentials to people outside their homes. Under the new rules, US users can add a member outside of their homes for an additional fee of $8 (nearly. Rs. 650) per month.

Its calculations seem to have paid off as the company recorded nearly 1,00,000 daily sign-ups on both May 26 and May 27, according to Antenna.

Netflix, which has expanded its crackdown to more than 100 other countries, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The streaming video pioneer saw its four largest days of US user acquisition after the change came into effect in the 4-1/2 years that Antenna has been covering the company.

The recent spike also exceeded levels seen during the initial US COVID-19 lockdowns in March and April 2020, according to Antenna, which sources data from third-party data collectors that track online purchase receipts, credit, debit and banking data details with permissions.

© Thomson Reuters 2023 

Apple's annual developer conference is just around the corner. From the company's first mixed reality headset to new software updates, we discuss all the things we're looking forward to seeing at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Netflix, Password-sharing, US Netflix
Ola Electric Said to Hold Investor Meet on IPO Plans From Next Week

Related Stories

Netflix Sees Jump in Daily Sign-Ups in US After Password-Sharing Crackdown, Says Data
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Pad 6 Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench Ahead of India Launch: Details
  2. Realme 11 Pro 5G, Realme 11 Pro+ 5G Launched in India at These Prices
  3. Poco F5, Poco X5 Pro 5G, Others Now Listed With Discounted Price on Flipkart
  4. iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G India Launch Date Finally Revealed; Front Design Teased
  5. OnePlus Nord 3 5G Could Run on This Flagship Chipset: Check Here
  6. Disney+ Hotstar to Stream Cricket Tournaments for Free in India
  7. Oppo Reno 10 Pro Tipped to Get Different Chipset, Reduced RAM in India
  8. Realme 11 Pro+ 5G Review: The Yin-Yang Smartphone
  9. Infinix Note 30 5G With Bypass Charging to Launch in India Under Rs. 15,000
  10. Infinix Note 30 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera to Launch in India on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Netflix Sees Jump in Daily Sign-Ups in US After Password-Sharing Crackdown, Says Data
  2. Ola Electric Said to Hold Investor Meet on IPO Plans From Next Week
  3. Binance.US Halts Dollar Deposits After SEC Crackdown, Asks Customers to Withdraw Dollar Funds
  4. Xiaomi India Officials, 3 Banks Served ED Notice for FEMA Violation
  5. Former Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth May Join Honor as India Head: Report
  6. Reddit's New API Policy Forces Third Party Apps Like Apollo, Sync, RIF, More to Shut Down
  7. Amazon Signs Agreement With ICAR to Help Farmers Enrolled Under Kisan Store
  8. AI in Current Form Lacks Logic, Reasoning; No Threat to Jobs: Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar
  9. HODLer, No-Coiner, Bagholder, BTC Maximalist: Are You One of These Crypto Investors?
  10. General Motors Adopts Tesla's Charging Plug, Giving GM EV Owners Access to Supercharger Network
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.