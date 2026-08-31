Details of Xiaomi's unannounced Pad 9 Pro, which was spotted with the model number 2612CRPFFC on the Chinese certification website (MIIT), have now surfaced online. According to a post by a Weibo tipster, the tablet reportedly features a 12.5-inch LCD panel and an 11,000mAh battery. The tipster also revealed more details about its display, charging, and processor. Xiaomi has confirmed its 18 Fold foldable and Pad 9 Pro Max tablet for launch slated for early September.

Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro Hardware Specifications Leaked Online

Weibo tipster Digital Chat Station has shared the key details of the successor to the Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro. The leakster claims the tablet might have a slightly larger display than its predecessor, with a 12.5-inch LCD panel and a 144Hz refresh rate. The panel is said to be bigger than the Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro's 11.2-inch screen, but the leaks claim that the resolution remains the same at 3.2K (3,200 x 2,136 pixels).

The tipster also shed light on the upcoming tablet's processor, claiming it will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, manufactured on the 3nm node. The tipster also revealed details about the tablet's battery, which is said to have a 11,000mAh capacity. If the leaks turn out to be true, then it might pack a higher capacity than the Pad 8 Pro's 9,200 mAh battery. The leak also suggests that the upcoming tablet might support 67W charging.

Talking about the Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro, the tablet was introduced last year. The Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro is available in 8GB, 12GB and 16GB RAM variants with up to 512GB of internal storage. It has a 50-megapixel primary camera that can capture 4K video recordings at 60 fps. It also has a 32-megapixel camera that can capture 1080p video recordings at 30 fps. The tablet has 4 speakers and is Dolby Atmos-certified.

Xiaomi's Pad 9 was also recently listed on China's 3C certification website with the model number M656BA. At the time, the same source also said this model number belonged to the Xiaomi Pad 9. The Xiaomi Pad 9 is said to feature a 9,720mAh battery and might be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 series processor.

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