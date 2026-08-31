Krafton India recently released the 5th Anniversary Edition 4.5 Update of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). To commemorate the hugely popular online battle royale game, the developer has been frequently releasing BGMI redeem codes in recent weeks. The latest batch, which contains 50 codes in total, gives players a chance to claim limited-time in-game rewards. Each code has a limited redemption capacity and is available on a first-come, first-served basis.
BGMI Redeem Codes for August 31
The latest BGMI redeem codes offer the Dracostride - UZI as the main reward. It is a skin for the UZI sub-machine gun (SMG) that lends it a dragon-inspired appearance. Krafton says it features scaled armour plating, an ember-lit finish and a signature roar effect when the weapon is unsheathed.
Apart from this, players can also unlock a selection of other limited-time in-game rewards through the 50 BGMI redeem codes.
- LPZBZFKXT9P3UBMS
- LPZCZETK5GR5TWWA
- LPZDZGK6DC97AFWK
- LPZEZHMD68TPPS96
- LPZFZFE45R4R6965
- LPZGZ7E9WQCQTGU6
- LPZHZJQBNXNXW6F6
- LPZIZ9F4VGX78X75
- LPZJZVCBA5FVF9EH
- LPZKZJ5F77UUNFS9
- LPZLZFRUK8FDUVXB
- LPZMZCJBVVDGJ8JS
- LPZNZVPAQET7Q8MA
- LPZOZKS7KFP3S6TF
- LPZPZJ6964ARBRJP
- LPZQZHB58B95WR69
- LPZRZPUBH6TSQMTJ
- LPZVZ9K79VEMPQ85
- LPZTZ4PKMAN7BUGE
- LPZUZUEW7BAF96HK
- LPZBAZRBWDD8FA6W
- LPZBBZ7SGMWVBJ5A
- LPZBCZWHAJJNUH9Q
- LPZBDZDEEP4C48FU
- LPZBEZFERG44BKR8
- LPZBFZMDNBG7UVW7
- LPZBGZ34JCQ6DR5W
- LPZBHZ8JSPB34DHP
- LPZBIZT58MGA4WKD
- LPZBJZWR9FT7964M
- LPZBKZ7NHDAAG7HR
- LPZBLZQBBHEPMHR5
- LPZBMZRKM7NNUJJK
- LPZBNZVT7XAVAV8D
- LPZBOZ39WGCRTABW
- LPZBPZQDKPKUK9FA
- LPZBQZKTBU3SCSE8
- LPZBRZ9WHE6VCCVK
- LPZBVZKFNDS3SPB4
- LPZBTZFS96UQDEST
- LPZBUZSUDR3PM6K4
- LPZCAZJK6G7RXCS7
- LPZCBZR4CVPBPN64
- LPZCCZC8R569C8D4
- LPZCDZ55V5DUPUMW
- LPZCEZQMHCDSD9UM
- LPZCFZGUVW8XD9G4
- LPZCGZUKD7A84AD9
- LPZCHZHCV9ANS97D
- LPZCIZMMK5GPK4AK
Each redemption code can be used by a maximum of 10 users, with claims accepted on a first-come, first-served basis, as per Krafton. Players can redeem one code per day, while each code can only be used once per account, and only until September 25. Further, the codes cannot be used through guest accounts, and expired codes cannot be redeemed.
Players will receive a confirmation message after successfully redeeming a valid code. Once a code reaches its maximum redemption limit, an expiry notification will be displayed instead.
How to Redeem BGMI Codes
Step 1: Visit the BGMI Redeem Centre.
Step 2: Enter your Character ID.
Step 3: Enter one of the redemption codes listed above.
Step 4: Complete the verification by entering the Captcha and click on Redeem.
Step 5: Once successfully redeemed, the eligible reward will be sent to your in-game mail.