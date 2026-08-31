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BGMI Redeem Codes for August 31: How to Claim Dracostride Skin for UZI, Other Free Rewards

Players can unlock the Dracostride skin for the UZI SMG and a selection of other in-game rewards through the BGMI redeem codes.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 31 August 2026 13:18 IST
BGMI Redeem Codes for August 31: How to Claim Dracostride Skin for UZI, Other Free Rewards

Photo Credit: Krafton India

List of BGMI Redeem Codes for August 31

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Highlights
  • A new batch of 50 BGMI redeem codes is now available for players
  • The Dracostride - UZI skin features a unique dragon roar effect
  • Users can redeem only one BGMI code per day per account
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Krafton India recently released the 5th Anniversary Edition 4.5 Update of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). To commemorate the hugely popular online battle royale game, the developer has been frequently releasing BGMI redeem codes in recent weeks. The latest batch, which contains 50 codes in total, gives players a chance to claim limited-time in-game rewards. Each code has a limited redemption capacity and is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

BGMI Redeem Codes for August 31

The latest BGMI redeem codes offer the Dracostride - UZI as the main reward. It is a skin for the UZI sub-machine gun (SMG) that lends it a dragon-inspired appearance. Krafton says it features scaled armour plating, an ember-lit finish and a signature roar effect when the weapon is unsheathed.

Apart from this, players can also unlock a selection of other limited-time in-game rewards through the 50 BGMI redeem codes.

  1. LPZBZFKXT9P3UBMS
  2. LPZCZETK5GR5TWWA
  3. LPZDZGK6DC97AFWK
  4. LPZEZHMD68TPPS96
  5. LPZFZFE45R4R6965
  6. LPZGZ7E9WQCQTGU6
  7. LPZHZJQBNXNXW6F6
  8. LPZIZ9F4VGX78X75
  9. LPZJZVCBA5FVF9EH
  10. LPZKZJ5F77UUNFS9
  11. LPZLZFRUK8FDUVXB
  12. LPZMZCJBVVDGJ8JS
  13. LPZNZVPAQET7Q8MA
  14. LPZOZKS7KFP3S6TF
  15. LPZPZJ6964ARBRJP
  16. LPZQZHB58B95WR69
  17. LPZRZPUBH6TSQMTJ
  18. LPZVZ9K79VEMPQ85
  19. LPZTZ4PKMAN7BUGE
  20. LPZUZUEW7BAF96HK
  21. LPZBAZRBWDD8FA6W
  22. LPZBBZ7SGMWVBJ5A
  23. LPZBCZWHAJJNUH9Q
  24. LPZBDZDEEP4C48FU
  25. LPZBEZFERG44BKR8
  26. LPZBFZMDNBG7UVW7
  27. LPZBGZ34JCQ6DR5W
  28. LPZBHZ8JSPB34DHP
  29. LPZBIZT58MGA4WKD
  30. LPZBJZWR9FT7964M
  31. LPZBKZ7NHDAAG7HR
  32. LPZBLZQBBHEPMHR5
  33. LPZBMZRKM7NNUJJK
  34. LPZBNZVT7XAVAV8D
  35. LPZBOZ39WGCRTABW
  36. LPZBPZQDKPKUK9FA
  37. LPZBQZKTBU3SCSE8
  38. LPZBRZ9WHE6VCCVK
  39. LPZBVZKFNDS3SPB4
  40. LPZBTZFS96UQDEST
  41. LPZBUZSUDR3PM6K4
  42. LPZCAZJK6G7RXCS7
  43. LPZCBZR4CVPBPN64
  44. LPZCCZC8R569C8D4
  45. LPZCDZ55V5DUPUMW
  46. LPZCEZQMHCDSD9UM
  47. LPZCFZGUVW8XD9G4
  48. LPZCGZUKD7A84AD9
  49. LPZCHZHCV9ANS97D
  50. LPZCIZMMK5GPK4AK

Each redemption code can be used by a maximum of 10 users, with claims accepted on a first-come, first-served basis, as per Krafton. Players can redeem one code per day, while each code can only be used once per account, and only until September 25. Further, the codes cannot be used through guest accounts, and expired codes cannot be redeemed.

Players will receive a confirmation message after successfully redeeming a valid code. Once a code reaches its maximum redemption limit, an expiry notification will be displayed instead. 

How to Redeem BGMI Codes

Step 1: Visit the BGMI Redeem Centre.

Step 2: Enter your Character ID.

Step 3: Enter one of the redemption codes listed above.

Step 4: Complete the verification by entering the Captcha and click on Redeem.

Step 5: Once successfully redeemed, the eligible reward will be sent to your in-game mail.

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Further reading: BGMI, BGMI Redeem Codes, BGMI redeem codes for outfits, BGMI redeem codes for skins, BGMI Redeem codes today
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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