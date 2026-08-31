Krafton India recently released the 5th Anniversary Edition 4.5 Update of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). To commemorate the hugely popular online battle royale game, the developer has been frequently releasing BGMI redeem codes in recent weeks. The latest batch, which contains 50 codes in total, gives players a chance to claim limited-time in-game rewards. Each code has a limited redemption capacity and is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

BGMI Redeem Codes for August 31

The latest BGMI redeem codes offer the Dracostride - UZI as the main reward. It is a skin for the UZI sub-machine gun (SMG) that lends it a dragon-inspired appearance. Krafton says it features scaled armour plating, an ember-lit finish and a signature roar effect when the weapon is unsheathed.

Apart from this, players can also unlock a selection of other limited-time in-game rewards through the 50 BGMI redeem codes.

LPZBZFKXT9P3UBMS LPZCZETK5GR5TWWA LPZDZGK6DC97AFWK LPZEZHMD68TPPS96 LPZFZFE45R4R6965 LPZGZ7E9WQCQTGU6 LPZHZJQBNXNXW6F6 LPZIZ9F4VGX78X75 LPZJZVCBA5FVF9EH LPZKZJ5F77UUNFS9 LPZLZFRUK8FDUVXB LPZMZCJBVVDGJ8JS LPZNZVPAQET7Q8MA LPZOZKS7KFP3S6TF LPZPZJ6964ARBRJP LPZQZHB58B95WR69 LPZRZPUBH6TSQMTJ LPZVZ9K79VEMPQ85 LPZTZ4PKMAN7BUGE LPZUZUEW7BAF96HK LPZBAZRBWDD8FA6W LPZBBZ7SGMWVBJ5A LPZBCZWHAJJNUH9Q LPZBDZDEEP4C48FU LPZBEZFERG44BKR8 LPZBFZMDNBG7UVW7 LPZBGZ34JCQ6DR5W LPZBHZ8JSPB34DHP LPZBIZT58MGA4WKD LPZBJZWR9FT7964M LPZBKZ7NHDAAG7HR LPZBLZQBBHEPMHR5 LPZBMZRKM7NNUJJK LPZBNZVT7XAVAV8D LPZBOZ39WGCRTABW LPZBPZQDKPKUK9FA LPZBQZKTBU3SCSE8 LPZBRZ9WHE6VCCVK LPZBVZKFNDS3SPB4 LPZBTZFS96UQDEST LPZBUZSUDR3PM6K4 LPZCAZJK6G7RXCS7 LPZCBZR4CVPBPN64 LPZCCZC8R569C8D4 LPZCDZ55V5DUPUMW LPZCEZQMHCDSD9UM LPZCFZGUVW8XD9G4 LPZCGZUKD7A84AD9 LPZCHZHCV9ANS97D LPZCIZMMK5GPK4AK

Each redemption code can be used by a maximum of 10 users, with claims accepted on a first-come, first-served basis, as per Krafton. Players can redeem one code per day, while each code can only be used once per account, and only until September 25. Further, the codes cannot be used through guest accounts, and expired codes cannot be redeemed.

Players will receive a confirmation message after successfully redeeming a valid code. Once a code reaches its maximum redemption limit, an expiry notification will be displayed instead.

How to Redeem BGMI Codes

Step 1: Visit the BGMI Redeem Centre.

Step 2: Enter your Character ID.

Step 3: Enter one of the redemption codes listed above.

Step 4: Complete the verification by entering the Captcha and click on Redeem.

Step 5: Once successfully redeemed, the eligible reward will be sent to your in-game mail.