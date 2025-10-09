Technology News
Razorpay Partners OpenAI, NPCI to Launch Agentic Payments at Global Fintech Fest 2025

Razorpay says its technology will allow AI chatbots to autonomously complete transactions on behalf of users in the future.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 October 2025 18:48 IST
Razorpay Partners OpenAI, NPCI to Launch Agentic Payments at Global Fintech Fest 2025

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Solen Feyissa

ChatGPT users might soon be able to make purchases seamlessly without entering a PIN for payments

Highlights
  • ChatGPT will use Razorpay’s payment stack
  • OpenAI recently announced Instant Checkout
  • Users can sign up for early access now
Razorpay will soon allow users to buy groceries and other products on ChatGPT, the company announced on Thursday at the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2025. Users can place orders across platforms like BigBasket, with a single click using Razorpay's payment stack. The company has partnered with OpenAI and the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). This comes weeks after OpenAI, added a new ChatGPT Instant Checkout feature to its AI chatbot, allowing customers to buy products without leaving the chat window.

Razorpay Brings Agentic Commerce to India With ChatGPT

As part of the collaboration, Razorpay will introduce AI-enabled purchases in India with the help of OpenAI's ChatGPT and NPCI. The new functionality is currently at the pilot stage, and users can register for early access. The company that users will be able to pay for goods and services with the help of AI agents, and these transactions will be executed using Razorpay's payments technology.

Razorpay says agentic payments will let users complete transactions when buying products or shopping online. They can do so with the help of AI chatbots, without leaving the same browser tab.

Agentic payments in chatbots will be powered by Razorpay's banking partners, like Axis Bank and Airtel Payments Bank. Moreover, the tech firm said that the initiative will be built on top of unified payments interface (UPI) features like UPI Circle and UPI Reserve Pay for seamless transactions.

Additionally, the company has onboarded Big Basket as one of the first merchants that will allow buyers to shop through ChatGPT. Users will be able to ask the AI chatbot to order ingredients of a specific dish from BigBasket, and ChatGPT will display several options, after checking the quick commerce company's catalogue. People can proceed to make the payment after confirming their order. They can then track their order in real-time.

Interestingly, ChatGPT-maker OpenAI recently announced that it is introducing AI agentic shopping functionality to its chatbot with Instant Checkout. Presently, it is only available in the US and ChatGPT Plus, Pro, and free users can access the feature. For now, the company has partnered with Etsy merchants to enable the same, and it also plans to onboard Shopify sellers, like Glossier, Skims, and Spanx, in the future.

Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360.
Razorpay Partners OpenAI, NPCI to Launch Agentic Payments at Global Fintech Fest 2025
