NPCI Enhances UPI Payments with Biometric, Wearable Glass Verification

Navi UPI is the first UPI platform in India to offer biometric-based payments at scale.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 October 2025 12:22 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash

Highlights
  • UPI Lite will support payments via wearable smart glasses
  • Biometric enablement is disabled if the UPI PIN is reset
  • Users who remain inactive for 90 days must reconfirm their consent
The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), along with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), unveiled several initiatives at the Global Fintech Fest 2025 in Mumbai on Tuesday, said to advance India's digital payments ecosystem. Key among them is biometric and wearable glass recognition-based authentication for UPI transactions, representing a major step forward in faster and convenient digital payments. Notably, at the same event, Navi UPI became the country's first UPI platform to introduce biometric authentication and simplified onboarding for users.

NPCI Launches Biometric, Wearable Glass Authentication for UPI

The NPCI on Tuesday launched on-device biometric authentication for UPI payments. The feature allows users to authenticate transactions using their smartphone's fingerprint or face unlock instead of manually entering the UPI PIN. It is optional, and each transaction is verified by the issuing bank. The upgrade is expected to benefit senior citizens and first-time digital payment users, who often find PIN-based systems challenging.

UPI Lite has also been extended to support payments via wearable smart glasses. Users can complete small-value transactions by scanning a QR code and issuing a voice command, without the need for a mobile phone or PIN. The system is designed for everyday payments such as retail, food, and transit, while also supporting frequent transactions.

Aadhaar-based face authentication has been introduced for setting or resetting UPI PINs. The system uses UIDAI's FaceRD App for verification and aims to simplify onboarding for users who do not have easy access to debit cards.

NPCI noted he biometric authentication option is initially valid for transactions up to Rs. 5,000. Banks and UPI applications are required to ensure device compatibility, conduct security checks, and follow UIDAI and NPCI guidelines. Biometric enablement is disabled if the UPI PIN is reset, and users who remain inactive for 90 days must reconfirm their consent.

A new mode for cash withdrawals through micro ATMs at UPI Cash Points operated by business correspondents has also been introduced. Joint and multi-signatory account holders can now use UPI for payments, improving accessibility for multiple account users.

Navi UPI has become the first UPI platform in India to offer biometric-based payments at scale, the company confirmed on Tuesday.

