WhatsApp beta updates typically add new features or improve existing ones for testers to try out before they are rolled out to users on the stable channel, and the company has added support for WhatsApp AI stickers that are generated using prompts on the latest beta version of its Android app — this is the first user facing feature that uses artificial intelligence on WhatsApp. Meanwhile, the beta version of WhatsApp Web has started pushing out a security feature for its web interface. It will allow users to prevent unauthorised access to their chats when they are away from their screen.

After updating to WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.17.14, a very limited number of testers will be able to create and share stickers that are generated using AI, according to details shared by feature tracker WABetaInfo. The new feature is located in the stickers tab, and can be launched by tapping the new Create button.

Sending an AI-generated sticker on WhatsApp

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

The feature tracker explains that users who try the new feature will see a pop-up window titled Create AI stickers and users can enter a prompt in the field with the text Describe your sticker. A sample prompt is shown in the middle of the screen with the text "cat laughing on a skateboard" along with the resulting sticker. The image shared by WABetaInfo does not show examples of generated stickers.

Meanwhile, the popular messaging service has introduced a new security feature with the latest WhatsApp Web 2.2333.11 beta. Users who are running this version will be able to protect the web version of WhatsApp from being accessed by unauthorised users by setting a password. Users must remember their password — or log out of WhatsApp Web and log on again if they want to regain access to the web interface.

This security feature is rolling out to some testers who are running the latest beta version of WhatsApp Web, and the setting to enable the password can be found under a new settings option under WhatsApp Settings > Privacy. Once the password is set, users will have to enter it every time they want to access their chats and push notifications won't be displayed until it is unlocked, according to the feature tracker.

