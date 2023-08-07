Technology News
  WhatsApp Beta Version Allows Testers to Try New Voice Chats, 'Send for Admin Review' Features

WhatsApp Beta Version Allows Testers to Try New Voice Chats, 'Send for Admin Review' Features

WhatsApp will soon allow group administrators to decide whether users can send them chats to for review.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 7 August 2023 18:29 IST
WhatsApp Beta Version Allows Testers to Try New Voice Chats, 'Send for Admin Review' Features

WhatsApp is rolling out both features to users who have signed up to receive beta updates

Highlights
  • WhatsApp has begun testing a feature that will improve group audio calls
  • These voice chats won't ring the phones of group members unlike calls
  • WhatsApp group admins could soon gain access to a new moderation feature

WhatsApp beta — the company's testing version of the popular messaging app — has added a new feature with the latest update. Previously referred to as audio chats, this feature allows users to start a voice call in a group. Meanwhile, a recent beta update also added support for sending messages to group admins for review, a feature that could help improve administration of groups on the platform. These features are expected to roll out to users on the stable channel at a later date.

With the update to WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.16.19, some beta testers will gain access to a feature called voice chats, as spotted by WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo. This feature changes the way group audio calls by replacing the call icon with a waveform icon. Tapping the icon will start a voice chat that other group members can also join. However, unlike a group voice call, these voice chats won't ring your phone — all group members will see a push notification instead.

whatsapp beta version voice chats wabetainfo whatsapp beta whatsapp

Voice chats on WhatsApp
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

The feature tracker has shared a couple of screenshots of the feature, showing how it works in a group. Once a voice chat is initiated, group members can join and speak, as if it were a regular audio call. Idle calls will be automatically closed after an hour, according to WABetaInfo. It appears that WhatsApp's existing limits on calls will also apply to voice chats — only 32 members will be able to join at a time.

On the other hand, WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.16.18 which was released over the weekend, reportedly adds a new feature aimed at improving moderation in groups. WhatsApp has included a new toggle in the group settings section called Send for admin review that will allow group members to send messages to a group's admin for review.

whatsapp beta version send for admin review wabetainfo whatsapp beta

The new group moderation tool on WhatsApp
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

While users can currently report messages sent by other users to WhatsApp, the messaging service recently allowed group admins to delete messages to improve moderation on the app. Once this feature is enabled, users will be able to report specific messages sent to the group to admins, so that they can be removed, according to WABetaInfo. The feature could help admins catch messages they might miss when they are away from their phone.

There's no word from WhatsApp on when these features will be rolled out to all users on the app. Gadgets 360 was unable to confirm the presence of both these features after updating to the latest version of the app. This suggests that they could be enabled by a server-side update, and users who install the latest beta version might have access to the feature in the coming days.

From the launch of the Infinix GT 10 Pro to Amazon's latest mega-sale, we discuss the most noteworthy technology news events of the week on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp beta, WhatsApp features, WhatsApp Voice Chats, Voice Chats, WhatsApp Groups, WhatsApp calls, WhatsApp Moderation, Meta
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
'Really Rewarding': Gal Gadot on Serving Double Duty as Lead Actor and Producer on Netflix’s Heart of Stone

WhatsApp Beta Version Allows Testers to Try New Voice Chats, 'Send for Admin Review' Features

 
 

