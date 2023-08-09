Technology News
WhatsApp Rolls Out Screen Sharing and Landscape Mode for Video Calls: All Details

WhatsApp users can now use the 'share' button during video calls to access the screen sharing feature

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 August 2023 11:30 IST
Photo Credit: Meta

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the feature through a Facebook post

Highlights
  • WhatsApp now also supports video-calling in Landscape mode
  • The feature is rolling out on Android, iOS, and Windows Desktop in phases
  • WhatsApp is aiming to compete with popular video-conferencing platforms

WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature for its users. The Meta-owned social media platform now allows you to share your screen during video calls. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced this feature through posts on his Facebook and Instagram profiles. This addition puts Meta one step forward in its plan to compete with traditional video-conferencing platforms like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, and Skype. This feature has been available to Android beta testers for a few weeks, but will now gradually be accessible to all users worldwide.

In the image shared by Zuckerberg, the interface of the new WhatsApp screen sharing feature looks similar to that of Google Meet or Zoom. The shared screen takes up most of the screen's real estate, while the video call participants are seen in small rectangular tiles on the right side of the screen. You can share the screen by pressing the arrow icon which indicates the 'share' option.

Alongside this feature, the Meta-owned social network platform also introduced Landscape mode in video calls in addition to the Portrait mode. This makes screen sharing easier as it makes texts and graphics more legible on smartphones, which is the most popular device that WhatsApp is used on.

Meta said that they have started rolling out the features on iOS, Android and Windows devices, so if you don't have immediate access to the feature, it will be available soon, since the company is rolling it out in a phased manner.

WhatsApp also recently introduced short video message sharing on the platform. The feature is accessible by tapping the mic icon, which is used to send voice messages. With a single tap, it changes to a video camera icon and by pressing that, users can send video messages of up to 60 seconds. It appears in a circular manner on the chat.

From the launch of the Infinix GT 10 Pro to Amazon's latest mega-sale, we discuss the most noteworthy technology news events of the week on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Screen Sharing, Meta, Android, iOS, Microsoft Windows
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
