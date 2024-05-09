Technology News
WhatsApp Begins Testing Camera Zoom Control Feature, Sticker Creation Shortcuts

WhatsApp is making it easier to zoom in and out while recording videos and capturing images using the in-app camera on iOS.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 9 May 2024 19:05 IST
Photo Credit: Pexels/ Anton

WhatsApp users on iOS will soon be able to zoom and capture media with a single tap

  • WhatsApp currently requires a pinch gesture to zoom on the in-app camera
  • The firm will soon add a button to zoom while recording inside WhatsApp
  • WhatsApp is also testing a dedicated shortcut to create stickers
WhatsApp is rolling out two new features to beta testers on iOS that add new capabilities to the popular messaging platform. The first feature makes it much easier to zoom when using the in-app camera on WhatsApp, while the second feature allows users to quickly create new stickers from their Camera Roll, or use Meta AI to generate stickers, via new shortcuts. Both of these features are expected to make their way to all users on iOS and Android smartphones.

Feature tracker WABetaInfo spotted a new zoom control feature on WhatsApp beta for iOS 24.9.10.75. Users who have signed up to receive beta versions of WhatsApp for iOS via TestFlight can now update to the latest version to access a new camera zoom control button that will let them switch between different zoom options when clicking images or recording videos on WhatsApp.

whatsapp zoom control sticker shortcuts wabetainfo whatsapp

WhatsApp's new zoom controls (left) and sticker shortcuts
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

WhatsApp currently allows users to pinch in and out on the viewfinder while using the in-app camera or, swipe up while holding down the capture button. Both of these options aren't as straightforward or intuitive as using a dedicated zoom button, which is expected to roll out to all users in the future.

Earlier this week, the Meta-owned messaging service rolled out another feature to beta testers with the WhatsApp beta for iOS 24.9.10.74 update, according to details shared by WABetaInfo. Users who have installed this version will see Create and Use AI shortcuts when the sticker selection panel is open on WhatsApp.

The first shortcut will allow users to use an image from their Camera Roll to generate a new WhatsApp sticker using the application's built-in sticker editor. Gadgets 360 was able to confirm that this option is also available to some users on the stable version of WhatsApp. The Use AI shortcut, on the other hand, allows users to generate stickers with Meta AI, the company's artificial intelligence (AI) service.

Other features recently spotted in testing on beta versions of WhatsApp include a new 'Recently Online' list that — as the name suggests — lists contacts who were previously active on the app. Meanwhile, the service recently updated its colour palette on iOS, displaying green buttons and text throughout the app. It could eventually add support for alternative colour accents on the app, which were first spotted in development in January.

David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Samsung Galaxy F55 5G India Launch Set for May 17, Price Range Revealed

