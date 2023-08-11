WhatsApp has begun rolling out a new feature to beta testers that allows adding multiple accounts to the popular messaging app. Currently, users who want to add a second account to their smartphone have to install a clone of WhatsApp — a feature offered on some Android smartphones. Instead, the new multi-account feature that was added to the latest beta version features an account switcher that can switch between the primary account that is tied to the smartphone and other WhatsApp accounts.

According to a report by WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, the Meta-owned messaging service recently rolled out a new beta version to testers with the multi-account feature. It is currently limited to some beta testers who have updated to WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.17.8 and could roll out to more users over the coming weeks. Gadgets 360 was unable to test the feature on the latest beta release and it appears that the feature is being enabled via a server-side switch.

WhatsApp's multi account switcher

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

When the feature is enabled, WhatsApp will display a small downward facing arrow icon next to the QR code in the settings menu. A card will pop up showing the primary account and an Add account button. You can tap this button to add an account that is registered on another device, and recent messages will be synced to your phone.

A screenshot of the feature shared by WABetaInfo also shows the popup card — which also doubles as an account switcher — will show the phone number registered with that WhatsApp account, which means that users will be able to easily distinguish between accounts along with the profile photo and username. The feature was previously spotted in development in June.

WhatsApp previously rolled out a "companion mode" with the ability to set up an iPhone or Android smartphone as a secondary device, which meant you could use the same account on multiple devices. However, users are currently limited to using one account on a device. Some Android smartphones like Samsung allow you to "clone" WhatsApp that allows you to add a second account to your smartphone.

With the multi-account feature that is available for some beta testers, it will be easier for users to access personal chats and work conversations — assuming they have separate accounts — conveniently, while notifications and conversations will be displayed separately, according to the feature tracker.

