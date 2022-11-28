Technology News
WhatsApp Contact Cards Sharing Feature Rolling Out on Windows Beta App: Report

WhatsApp for Windows users will soon be able to share contact cards.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 28 November 2022 18:53 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash

WhatsApp users can access Share Contact cards feature on the latest Windows beta version.

Highlights
  • Feature said to be available in WhatsApp for Windows beta app 2.2247.2.0
  • Users can download latest WhatsApp beta update from Microsoft Store
  • Another new feature allows users to create polls and share files

WhatsApp, the Meta-owned instant messaging app, is reportedly testing a new feature that'll allow to users share contact cards in a chat on the Windows desktop app. After adding the ability to create polls within chat share sheets, the instant messaging app is now reportedly working on this new feature as seen on the Windows beta 2.2247.2.0 update. Eligible users can download the latest beta version of the app from Microsoft Store. The messaging app seems to be keen on bringing new features to its Windows desktop client.

According to a report by WhatsApp beta tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp users using the Windows desktop client will be able to share a contact card within a chat letting recipient to easily add it to their address book. The report has also shared a screengrab of the feature, which shows the new “Contacts" option in the Share list.

WhatsApp users with the Windows desktop client will be required to click on the option to share a contact card, as per the report. The feature is likely to be rolled out to more beta testers in the coming days.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp also introduced a new feature that will let iOS and Android users create polls in personal and group chats to get opinions or answers from their friends and contacts. Just like chats, users' responses to a poll question are protected via end-to-end encryption.

At present, Telegram and Facebook Messenger allow group polls, but now WhatsApp users can easily start using this new feature on their smartphone. It is to be noted that the new poll feature is available only on the latest version of the messaging app.

WhatsApp is also reportedly working on a feature that will let Android users export and import their chat backups offline from Google Drive. They can back up the full chat history, images, videos, and other media files. The app is likely to roll out this for beta testing in near future.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp status, Windows
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
