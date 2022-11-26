Technology News
loading

What Are WhatsApp Polls and How Do You Use Them? All You Need to Know

Up to twelve response options can be offered to recipients for each poll, and these are not time-bound.

Written by Karishma Sharma, Edited by Jamshed Avari |  Updated: 26 November 2022 14:38 IST
What Are WhatsApp Polls and How Do You Use Them? All You Need to Know

Whatsapp introduces polls feature

Highlights
  • Your responses to polls will be protected by end-to-end encryption
  • Up to twelve options can be offered to recipients for each poll
  • Users can see the responses of others by tapping on 'View votes'

WhatsApp's new features and updates which have rolled out over the past few months have made the messaging experience much better. Now, WhatsApp users can even create polls in personal and group chats to see what their friends and contacts think. Both iOS and Android users can use this feature. A poll could help take the opinions of group members on any topic or idea, or could be useful for making plans quickly. Just like your chats, the responses you send to a poll question will be protected by end-to-end encryption. At the moment, Telegram and Facebook Messenger allow group polls. You can easily start using this new WhatsApp feature on your smartphone.

Here is How to Create a WhatsApp Poll

Step 1: Update WhatsApp to the latest version

Step 2: Open the private or group chat in which you want to create a poll

Step 3: For Android, tap on the paper clip icon at the bottom of the screen. For iOS, select the plus (+) icon at the bottom of the screen.

Step 4: Select 'Poll'

Step 5: Type the question you want to ask, along with response options

Step 6: Finally, tap on 'Send' to share the poll

Up to twelve response options can be offered to recipients for each poll, and these are not time-bound. Users can also see the responses selected by others by tapping on 'View votes'.

The Meta-owned messaging app has recently worked on several updates, rolling out new tools including the Call Link feature, the ability to message yourself, and Companion Mode. While some of these new features are not available to all users at the moment, WhatsApp does plan to make them accessible to everyone in the coming days. The most recent and talked-about feature apart from WhatsApp polls is Communities. These allow users to have separate groups under one "Community” to organize large conversations.

“With Communities, we're aiming to raise the bar for how organizations communicate with a level of privacy and security not found anywhere else. The alternatives available today require trusting apps or software companies with a copy of their messages - and we think they deserve the higher level of security provided by end-to-end encryption,” stated WhatsApp in a blog post.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: whatsapp, whatsapp news, whatsapp polls, whatsapp polls update
Karishma Sharma
Karishma Sharma
  Karishma Sharma is a video producer at Gadgets 360. She has covered beats including cinema, lifestyle, technology, politics and human interest through her videos and articles. When not chasing news, she can be found watching films, baking, and learning singing. Write to her at karishmas@ndtv.com or connect with her on Twitter @wellbeingvoyage More
Black Friday Sale India 2022: Best Discounts and Offers on Fashion, Luxury Items
Amazon Food Delivery Business to Discontinue From December 29: Report
Featured video of the day
Download All Your Twitter Data

Related Stories

What Are WhatsApp Polls and How Do You Use Them? All You Need to Know
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Madras HC Blocks TV Cable, Internet Streaming of FIFA World Cup Matches
  2. Reliance Jio 5G Services Begin Across 33 District Headquarters in Gujarat
  3. Black Friday, Cyber Monday 2022: Top Offers You Shouldn't Miss
  4. OnePlus 10R 5G (150W Endurance Edition) Review: Identity Crisis
  5. Bharti Airtel Rolls Out Minimum Monthly Prepaid Recharge Plan at Rs. 155
  6. OnePlus 10 Pro Gets Rs. 5,000 Price Cut in India: All Details
  7. Vivo Y02 Design Renders Revealed; Launch Date, Specifications Tipped: Report
  8. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Review: An All-Rounder at the Right Price?
  9. Xiaomi 11T Pro Review: A Solid Performer at the Right Price
  10. Best Earphones, Headphones for Every Budget
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 11 Tipped to Come in Glossy Green and Matte Black Colourways
  2. NASA's Orion Spacecraft Enters Lunar Orbit a Week After Artemis I Launch
  3. Amazon Said to End Two EU Antitrust Probes by Year-End to Avoid Fine
  4. Paytm to Resubmit Application for Authorisation of Payment Aggregator Services
  5. Huawei, ZTE Sale, Import Banned in US After Being Listed as Threats by FCC
  6. Elon Musk Calls Donald Trump’s Twitter Ban ‘Grave Mistake’, Condemns Violence
  7. iPhone November Shipments to See Further Decline at Foxconn's Plant in China
  8. Deepfakes Sharing to Be Criminalised in UK Under New Online Safety Bill
  9. WhatsApp Reportedly Testing Voice Status Update for iOS Beta: All Details
  10. Amazon Food Delivery Business to Discontinue From December 29: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.