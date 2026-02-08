MediaTek launched its flagship Dimensity 9500 chipset in September last year as the successor to the Dimensity 9400. The latest mobile processor is built on a third-generation CPU architecture and features a prime core clocked at 4.21GHz, alongside three high-performance cores running at 3.50GHz and four efficiency-focused performance cores operating at 2.70GHz. Positioned to rival Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 in the premium Android segment, the Dimensity 9500 has already made its way into several Android smartphones launched in recent months. Companies like Vivo, Oppo, and Honor have used this chipset in their latest high-end offerings.

If you're planning to buy a smartphone powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500, there are already several options available. Current models include the Vivo X300 Pro, Vivo X300, Oppo Find X9 Pro, and the Oppo Find X9. Another recently launched model, the Honor Magic 8 Pro Air, is yet to make its debut in India. Additionally, upcoming smartphones like Redmi K90 Ultra, Poco X8 Pro Max, and Xiaomi 17T are rumoured to feature the same chipset.

Vivo X300 Pro

This Vivo flagship series phone has a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset under the hood. It features a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,260×2,800 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and carries 16GB LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and 512GB UFS 4.1 storage.

The Vivo X300 Pro has a Zeiss-branded rear camera unit headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-828 sensor. The camera unit also includes a 200-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3.5x optical zoom and a 50-megapixel wide-angle JN1 sensor. It boasts a 50-megapixel camera for selfies and video chats. It features a 6,510mAh battery with 90W wired charging support. It also supports 40W wireless charging. It has IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Key Specifications

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC

RAM and Storage: 116GB LPDDR5x Ultra RAM, 512GB UFS 4.1 storage

Display: 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED, 1.5K

Rear Cameras: Triple rear cameras, 50-megapixel (main), 200-megapixel (telephoto), 50-megapixel (ultrawide)

Battery: 6,510mAh, 90W (wired), 40W (wireless)

Vivo X300 Pro Price in India

The Vivo X300 Pro can be bought for Rs. 1,09,999 for the single 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. It is offered in Dune Gold and Elite Black colour options.

Vivo X300

This slightly more affordable option in the Vivo X300 series also runs on the 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC. It has a 6.31-inch 1.5K (1216×2640 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and carries up to 16GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage.

The Vivo X300 also has a Zeiss-backed rear camera unit icnluding a 200-megapixel sensor, a 50-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter with OIS and 3x optical zoom. It has a 50 megapixel front-facing camera. It has a 6,040mAh battery with support for 90W wired and 40W wireless charging. This model has IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Key Specifications

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC

RAM and Storage: 16GB LPDDR5x Ultra RAM, 512GB UFS 4.1 Storage

Display: 6.31-inch 1.5K, AMOLED

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (wide angle), 200-megapixel (main), 50-megapixel ( telephoto)

Battery: 6,040mAh, 90W (wired), 40W (wireless)

Vivo X300 Price in India

The prrice of Vivo X300 is set at Rs. 75,999 for the base 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage option. The 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage models are priced at Rs. 81,999 and Rs. 85,999, respectively. You can get the phone in Elite Black, Mist Blue, and Summit Red colour options.

Oppo Find X9 Pro

Oppo Find X9 Pro runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, built on TSMC's advanced 3nm process. It sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate and carries 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS 4.1 onboard storage.

Rear cameras are another key highlight of the phone. The setup includes a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-828 primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 200-megapixel telephoto camera. The phone has a 50-megapixel camera for selfies and video chats. It carries a 7,500mAh silicon-carbon battery with 80W SuperVOOC wired and 50W AirVOOC wireless fast charging support. It also supports 10W reverse wireless charging.

Key Specifications

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9500

Display: 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz

RAM and Storage: Up to 16GB RAM, Up to 1TB storage

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 200-megapixel (periscope telephoto) + 50-megapixel (ultra-wide-angle) + 2-megapixel (monochrome)

Battery: 7500mAh, 80W SuperVOOC (wired), 50W AirVOOC (wireless)

Oppo Find X9 Pro Price in India

The Oppo Find X9 Pro is priced at Rs. 1,09,999 in India. It can be purchased in a single 16GB of RAM + 512GB of onboard storage option and Silk White and Titanium Charcoal colourways.

Oppo Find X9

The Oppo Find X9 is a more affordable sibling to the Oppo Find X9 Pro with the same Dimensity 9500 chip. It offers up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.1 onboard storage. It boasts a 6.59-inch (1,256 x 2,760 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,600 nits peak brightness. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

On the rear, the Oppo Find X9 has a triple rear camera unit co-developed by Hasselblad. The camera setup includes a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera. It features a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 front-facing camera for selfies and video chats.

The Oppo Find X9 features a 7,025mAh silicon-carbon battery that supports 80W wired fast charging. The battery also supports 50W AirVOOC wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging.

Key Specifications

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9500

Display: 6.59-inch LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz

RAM and Storage: Up to 16GB RAM, Up to 512GB storage

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 50-megapixel (periscope telephoto) + 50-megapixel (ultra-wide-angle)

Battery: 7,025Ah, 50W SuperVOOC (wired)

Oppo Find X9 Price in India

Oppo Find X9 price in India begins at Rs. 74,999 for the 12GB+256GB RAM and storage configuration. It is also available in a 16GB+512GB variant, priced at Rs. 84,999. It is sold in two colourways — Space Black and Titanium Grey.

Honor Magic 8 Pro Air

Honor Magic 8 Pro Air is another flagship powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset. It has been available in the Chinese market since last month. It features a 6.31-inch (1,216x2,640 pixels) OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and up to 6,000 nits of peak brightness. It packs up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage.

On the rear, the Honor Magic 8 Pro Air has a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel main shooter, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. On the front, it has a 50-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

The Honor Magic 8 Pro Air packs a 5,500mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support. It has IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.31-inch OLED panel

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9500

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main), 64-megapixel (telephoto), 50-megapixel (ultra-wide-angle)

Front Camera: 50-megapixel

Battery: 5,500mAh, 80W (wired) + 50W (wireless)

Honor Magic 8 Pro Air Price

Unfortunately, unlike the other phones on this list, you can't buy the Honor Magic 8 Pro Air in India at the moment. In China, pricing for the Magic 8 Pro Air starts at CNY 4,999 (about Rs. 65,000) for the base 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB RAM and storage models are priced at CNY 5,299 (roughly Rs. 69,000), CNY 5,599 (about Rs. 73,000), and CNY 5,999 (about Rs. 78,000), respectively