Google has rolled out the package tracking feature for Gmail users on Android and iOS apps. The tech giant had announced its plan to bring the feature to track shipments last year in November. And the feature is now reportedly live for the Gmail app. Users can now track the shipment by just opening the notification email. The feature is yet to arrive on Gmail for Web. Till now, users were required to copy the shipment tracking number from the mail and paste it on the relevant delivery portal webpage to see their package status.

According to a report by PC World, Google has rolled out a package tracking feature that will let users track and monitor packages and delivery information for orders placed by them directly using Gmail inbox. The feature is currently live for the Gmail app only, both on Android as well as iOS. However, users are required to manually enable package tracking themselves in the app's settings tab. They can go to the Gmail app on Android and tap on the hamburger icon in the upper left, select Settings, choose their email account, and then enable the Package tracking.

For iOS users, the process is slightly different as they need to simply go to Gmail Settings > Data Privacy, and then enable Package tracking. Once the feature is turned on, users can simply open a shipment email and see the delivery status — shipped, in transit, or delivered — on top of it. The feature is yet to arrive on Gmail for Web users.

Google first announced this feature in November 2022 in the US. The announcement was made ahead of the holiday season in the US when there was a surge in retail purchases in terms of gifts, utilities, and goodies.

Gmail was said to display the order's current delivery status right on the user's inbox 'list view' page. It was also said that the mail giant will display an additional 'summary' card at the top of those emails that will include estimated arrival date and status like 'Arriving tomorrow' or 'Delivered today,' according to a blog post by Google.

