Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Gmail Package Tracking Feature Is Now Live on App for Android and iOS Users: Report

Gmail Package Tracking Feature Is Now Live on App for Android and iOS Users: Report

To track packages via Gmail, users will be required to manually enable it in the app settings.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 1 February 2023 21:24 IST
Gmail Package Tracking Feature Is Now Live on App for Android and iOS Users: Report

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Solen Feyissa

Gmail package tracking feature is not available for Web users at the moment

Highlights
  • Google announced to roll out this feature in November 2022
  • The new feature will let users track package shipments via Gmail app
  • Gmail package tracking will soon roll out for web

Google has rolled out the package tracking feature for Gmail users on Android and iOS apps. The tech giant had announced its plan to bring the feature to track shipments last year in November. And the feature is now reportedly live for the Gmail app. Users can now track the shipment by just opening the notification email. The feature is yet to arrive on Gmail for Web. Till now, users were required to copy the shipment tracking number from the mail and paste it on the relevant delivery portal webpage to see their package status.

According to a report by PC World, Google has rolled out a package tracking feature that will let users track and monitor packages and delivery information for orders placed by them directly using Gmail inbox. The feature is currently live for the Gmail app only, both on Android as well as iOS. However, users are required to manually enable package tracking themselves in the app's settings tab. They can go to the Gmail app on Android and tap on the hamburger icon in the upper left, select Settings, choose their email account, and then enable the Package tracking.

For iOS users, the process is slightly different as they need to simply go to Gmail Settings > Data Privacy, and then enable Package tracking. Once the feature is turned on, users can simply open a shipment email and see the delivery status — shipped, in transit, or delivered — on top of it. The feature is yet to arrive on Gmail for Web users.

Google first announced this feature in November 2022 in the US. The announcement was made ahead of the holiday season in the US when there was a surge in retail purchases in terms of gifts, utilities, and goodies.

Gmail was said to display the order's current delivery status right on the user's inbox 'list view' page. It was also said that the mail giant will display an additional 'summary' card at the top of those emails that will include estimated arrival date and status like 'Arriving tomorrow' or 'Delivered today,' according to a blog post by Google. 

 

The Infinix Zero Ultra has a decent set of specifications on paper, but does the phone justify its high asking price? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Gmail, Gmail package tracking
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Delayed by Six Weeks, Will Now Arrive April 28
WhatsApp Directed to Publicise Its Undertaking Regarding Data Protection Given to the Centre in 2021
Featured video of the day
Tecno Phantom X2 5G First Impressions: Quirky Design and Great Specs

Related Stories

Gmail Package Tracking Feature Is Now Live on App for Android and iOS Users: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. This Is How Netflix Plans to Stop Password Sharing
  2. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra First Impressions: Big Upgrades
  3. Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra Launched
  4. Jio's 5G Network is Now Rolling Out Across These 34 Cities in India
  5. These Noise Wireless Earbuds With ANC Cost Less Than Rs. 2,000
  6. OnePlus Buds Ace With ANC to Be Unveiled On This Date
  7. NoiseFit Force Rugged Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India
  8. PVR Aerohub in Chennai is India’s First Multiplex in an Airport Complex
  9. WhatsApp Banned Around 37 Lakh User Accounts in India in December 2022
  10. Croma Smartphone Carnival Sale: Best Offers on Mobile Phones
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Could Report Its First Decline in Quarterly Revenue in Nearly 4 Years, Say Analysts
  2. Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Series With Up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9 CPUs Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Sam Bankman-Fried Barred From Contacting FTX Employees Using Signal, Encrypted Messages
  5. Samsung's One UI 5.1 Update Based on Android 13 Released Alongside Galaxy S23 Series: All Details
  6. Budget 2023: BSNL to Use Allocated Rs. 53,000 Crore for Upgrading to 4G, 5G Network
  7. WhatsApp Banned Around 37 Lakh User Accounts in India in December 2022, Slightly Lower Than November
  8. WhatsApp Directed to Publicise Its Undertaking Regarding Data Protection Given to the Centre in 2021
  9. Gmail Package Tracking Feature Is Now Live on App for Android and iOS Users: Report
  10. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Delayed by Six Weeks, Will Now Arrive April 28
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.