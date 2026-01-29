Technology News
English Edition
WhatsApp Reportedly Working on Subscription Plan That Offers Exclusive Features, Customisation Options

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a dedicated set of chat ringtones.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 January 2026 15:21 IST
WhatsApp Reportedly Working on Subscription Plan That Offers Exclusive Features, Customisation Options

Photo Credit: Pexels/Anton

The WhatsApp feature is reportedly still under development

Highlights
  • New WhatsApp subscription may launch via waitlist system
  • WhatsApp beta reveals premium stickers, themes and extra pinned chats
  • Premium WhatsApp plan will not affect privacy or core features
WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new optional subscription plan that will offer access to exclusive features. The upcoming plan is expected to focus on enhanced personalisation and productivity tools, while keeping core messaging features free. Although still under development, early details suggest the Meta-owned instant-messaging platform will introduce the subscription gradually, with pricing, availability, and the final feature set yet to be confirmed. Notably, this plan is separate from the previously reported ad-free subscription for the Updates tab.

WhatsApp Could Offer Subscribers Exclusive Stickers, Themes

Feature tracker WABetaInfo discovered a popup message for an optional subscription tier on WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.26.4.8, which is currently rolling out through the Google Play Beta Program. The feature is currently under development, which means that it can't be accessed, even after updating the app to the latest beta version.

WABetaInfo claims that the messaging platform plans to introduce a premium subscription that unlocks additional personalisation and productivity features. WhatsApp is expected to roll out the plan through a waitlist system. Users who join the waitlist will reportedly receive a notification once the subscription becomes available and can then choose whether to subscribe.

whatsapp exclusive features wabetainfo inline WhatsApp

WhatsApp is expected to roll out the plan through a waitlist system
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

A screenshot shared by the feature tracker indicates that the first set of premium features includes exclusive stickers, new app themes, and the ability to pin more than three chats. WhatsApp is also reportedly working on a dedicated set of chat ringtones and an option to customise the app icon, allowing users to choose from multiple new icon designs. These features are expected to offer users more control over the look and feel of the app.

WhatsApp may expand the premium offering over time. The report notes that more features could be added as the company gathers feedback, while some features currently in development may be revised or removed before launch. Pricing details have not been finalised and are expected to vary by country.

This subscription plan is reportedly separate from the previously reported ad-free plan for the Updates tab, which is being developed for users in Europe and the UK. That plan focuses on removing ads and promoted channels from the Updates section. Both subscriptions will reportedly remain optional.

WhatsApp has claimed that the new paid plans will not affect user privacy. Core messaging features and privacy protections will reportedly remain free for all users, regardless of whether they choose to subscribe. The company has not announced a timeline for the public release of the premium subscription.

Comments

WhatsApp, WhatsApp Exclusive Features, WhatsApp Features
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Google Introduces New Gemini AI Tools, Practice Tests For JEE Main Aspirants

WhatsApp Reportedly Working on Subscription Plan That Offers Exclusive Features, Customisation Options
