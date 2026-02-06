WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that could allow users to share Status updates with a limited set of contacts, similar to the Close Friends feature found on Instagram. The option is expected to give users more control over who can view certain updates, offering a more private sharing experience within the app. The feature is still under development and may arrive first for beta testers before a wider rollout. If introduced, it could make it easier to share personal updates with a smaller circle without adjusting privacy settings each time.

According to feature tracker WABetaInfo, the Close Friends feature for Status updates was spotted being tested in WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.26.5.13. The feature is still in development, and WhatsApp has not announced a release timeline, but beta testers are likely to get access to it before the feature is rolled out to all users.

The report highlights that the Meta-owned platform has been developing custom contact lists for Status updates, allowing users to group people into personalised categories rather than changing privacy settings for every post. Building on this, the platform is now reportedly working on a dedicated Close Friends list, which could offer a more private way to share updates with selected contacts.

Users are expected to have two ways to set up this Close Friends list. They may be able to pick contacts directly through Status privacy settings or manage the list from within the Status screen itself. WhatsApp will likely also allow users to modify the list anytime, although updates would only affect Status posts made after the modifications.

The feature tracker also claims that contacts included in the list will notice a different coloured ring around the user's profile picture, signalling that the Status was shared privately and confirming their inclusion, similar to the Close Friends feature for Instagram Status.

A recent report claimed that WhatsApp is also reportedly developing an optional subscription plan that will unlock exclusive features like premium stickers, themes, and extra chat pinning.