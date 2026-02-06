Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Will Soon Let You Add a 'Close Friends' Status, Just Like Instagram: Report

WhatsApp Will Soon Let You Add a 'Close Friends' Status, Just Like Instagram: Report

Contacts included in a user's Close Friends list will see a different coloured ring when they view the person's WhatsApp profile picture.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 February 2026 19:47 IST
WhatsApp Will Soon Let You Add a 'Close Friends' Status, Just Like Instagram: Report

Photo Credit: Pixabay

WhatsApp users are expected to have two ways to set up this Close Friends list

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • WhatsApp developing custom contact lists for easier Status privacy
  • WhatsApp may allow users to edit Close Friends lists anytime
  • WhatsApp may roll out the Close Friends feature to beta users first
Advertisement

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that could allow users to share Status updates with a limited set of contacts, similar to the Close Friends feature found on Instagram. The option is expected to give users more control over who can view certain updates, offering a more private sharing experience within the app. The feature is still under development and may arrive first for beta testers before a wider rollout. If introduced, it could make it easier to share personal updates with a smaller circle without adjusting privacy settings each time.

WhatsApp Working on Close Friends Ring Indicator for Status Updates

According to feature tracker WABetaInfo, the Close Friends feature for Status updates was spotted being tested in WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.26.5.13. The feature is still in development, and WhatsApp has not announced a release timeline, but beta testers are likely to get access to it before the feature is rolled out to all users.

The report highlights that the Meta-owned platform has been developing custom contact lists for Status updates, allowing users to group people into personalised categories rather than changing privacy settings for every post. Building on this, the platform is now reportedly working on a dedicated Close Friends list, which could offer a more private way to share updates with selected contacts.whatsapp status close friends wabetainfo inline whatsapp status close friends

Users are expected to have two ways to set up this Close Friends list. They may be able to pick contacts directly through Status privacy settings or manage the list from within the Status screen itself. WhatsApp will likely also allow users to modify the list anytime, although updates would only affect Status posts made after the modifications.

The feature tracker also claims that contacts included in the list will notice a different coloured ring around the user's profile picture, signalling that the Status was shared privately and confirming their inclusion, similar to the Close Friends feature for Instagram Status.

A recent report claimed that WhatsApp is also reportedly developing an optional subscription plan that will unlock exclusive features like premium stickers, themes, and extra chat pinning.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Status Update, WhatsApp Close Friends, WhatsApp Features
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Claude Opus 4.6 vs GPT-5.3-Codex: Which Agentic Coding Model Offers the Best Value

Related Stories

WhatsApp Will Soon Let You Add a 'Close Friends' Status, Just Like Instagram: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Brave Ark 2-in-1 Android PC With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Launched in India
  2. OTT Releases of the Week: The Raja Saab, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, Parasakthi, and More
  3. WhatsApp Will Soon Let You Add a 'Close Friends' Status, Just Like Instagram
  4. Poco X8 Pro Series Price, Colours Inadvertently Listed on Xiaomi's Website
  5. iPhone 18 Pro Max Leak Shows Us What to Expect In Terms of Battery Capacity
  6. Xiaomi 17T Pro Leak Hints at Chipset, Battery, Other Key Specifications
  7. Claude Opus 4.6 vs GPT-5.3-Codex: Best Agentic Coding AI Model in 2026
  8. Google Pixel 10a Spotted in Leaked Images in These Four Colour Options
  9. Lava Yuva Star 3 India Launch Tipped as Design Surfaces Online
  10. Qualcomm Says Smartphone Brands Reducing Production Amid Memory Shortage
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Will Soon Let You Add a 'Close Friends' Status, Just Like Instagram: Report
  2. Poco X8 Pro Series Price, Colourways Inadvertently Listed on Xiaomi Website in Europe: Expected Specifications
  3. Itel A100 Confirmed to Launch in India Soon; Colourways, Battery Capacity and Durability Teased
  4. Google's February 2026 Discover Core Update to Focus on Local Content, Reduce Clickbait
  5. Apple Eyes Retail Expansion in India, New Job Listings Hint at Apple Store in Hyderabad
  6. After The Last of Us, HBO Is Adapting Baldur's Gate 3 for TV With Craig Mazin as Creator
  7. Oppo Find N6 China Launch Timeline, Durability Improvements Teased: Expected Features, Specifications
  8. GPT-5.3-Codex Released as OpenAI’s First AI Model to Assist in Its Own Development
  9. Unfamiliar Now Streaming on Netflix: Everything You Need to Know About Plot, Cast, and More
  10. Lava Yuva Star 3 Will Reportedly Launch in India Soon With Redesigned Camera Module
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »