Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Passkey Support for iOS Spotted in Development, to Work on Phones Running iOS 17

WhatsApp Passkey Support for iOS Spotted in Development, to Work on Phones Running iOS 17

WhatsApp is working on making it easier to log back into your account on iOS.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 January 2024 14:14 IST
WhatsApp Passkey Support for iOS Spotted in Development, to Work on Phones Running iOS 17

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Anton

WhatsApp users who set up a passkey on iOS won't need a six-digit code when logging into their account

Highlights
  • WhatsApp is working on adding passkey support to its iOS app
  • Users will be able to sign into their account again with their biometrics
  • Only iPhone models running on iOS 17 will support WhatsApp passkeys
Advertisement

WhatsApp is working on adding support for passkeys to iOS, according to a feature tracker. The popular messaging service owned by Meta is bringing support for passkeys — a passwordless authentication technology that allows you to log in with your biometrics — to WhatsApp for iOS. The passkeys feature was previously added to WhatsApp for Android, but it looks like the feature will soon be available on WhatsApp for iOS. Users who are running on the latest version of iOS should be able to access the feature with a future update.

Feature tracker WABetaInfo spotted a new passkey-related menu in the latest version of WhatsApp beta for iOS 2.24.2.73, which suggests that the support for the feature will come to iOS soon. The Android version of the app already allows users to set up a passkey that can be used to quickly log back into their account on the same device.

whatsapp passkey ios wabetainfo inline whatsapp

WhatsApp's passkey menu on iOS is currently inaccessible
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

A passkey is a hardware-backed authentication mechanism designed by the FIDO Alliance along with major firms like Apple, Google, and Microsoft that uses cryptography on a user's device for passwordless sign-ins that are authenticated with Touch ID or Face ID, while cutting the risks of phishing attacks. On Android, WhatsApp passkeys are stored securely in Google's password manager — it is expected to use Apple's Keychain system on iOS.

While the latest version of WhatsApp beta for iOS includes code for the new passkey menu, you can't actually create one as the functionality hasn't been enabled. WhatsApp will first roll out the feature to users on the beta testing channel (via TestFlight) before it brings passkey support to all users on the stable version of the app.

However, not all iOS users will have access to passkeys. While passkeys are supported on Android phones running Android 9 or newer, only iPhone models that are running on iOS 17 will support third party access to passkeys. This means that if you have an iPhone XR or newer that is updated to iOS 17, you will be able to use passkeys in the future to log back into your WhatsApp account with Face ID or Touch ID.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp beta, Passkeys, WhatsApp for iOS
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Neuralink Implants the First Brain Chip in a Human; Elon Musk Says ‘Patient Recovering Well’

Related Stories

WhatsApp Passkey Support for iOS Spotted in Development, to Work on Phones Running iOS 17
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Sony Xperia 1 VI Launch Date, Camera Details Tipped
  2. Moto G24 Power With 6,000mAh Battery Goes Official in India: Check Price
  3. iQoo Neo 9 Pro AnTuTu Score Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  4. OnePlus Nord N30 SE With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC Launched: See Price
  5. Realme 12 Pro 5G First Impressions: Certainly Stands Out
  6. Xiaomi 14 Ultra Launch Date Tipped, Camera Specifications Surface Online
  7. Acer Swift Go 14 With Intel Core Ultra CPUs Launched in India: See Price
  8. OnePlus Ace 3V Display, Processor, Battery, and Charging Details Tipped
  9. Tecno Spark 20 With 50-Megapixel Camera Debuts in India: See Price
  10. Google Now Lets You Transfer Your eSIM Across Android Phones: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Zoom Unveils New App for Apple Vision Pro With Personas, Spatial Zoom Experience Feature
  2. Xiaomi 14 Ultra Tipped to Launch at MWC 2024; Key Camera Details Leak Ahead of Debut
  3. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series, Galaxy Z Fold 5 Could Get Car Crash Detection Feature: Report
  4. Samsung to Begin Laptop Manufacturing at Noida Plant Later This Year: Report
  5. Nothing Phone 2, Phone 1 Users Can Access ChatGPT Voice Shortcut From The Home Screen
  6. Tecno Spark 20 With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Binance Co-Founder Advises Caution to Crypto Investors, Notifies on Rising Listing Scams
  8. Google Enables eSIM Transfer Feature While Setting Up Android Smartphones: Report
  9. Samsung's Galaxy AI to Reach 100 Million Galaxy Mobile Devices This Year
  10. Acer Swift Go 14 With Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 CPUs Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »