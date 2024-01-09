WhatsApp is working on a feature that will allow users to select a theme accent for the popular messaging app on iOS, according to details shared by a feature tracker. The company recently changed the appearance of the app on the beta version of the app on iOS, adding a green tint to some parts of the interface. It appears that the company will soon allow users to choose from five theme colour accents for the app, in a future update. Meanwhile, the service is reportedly testing a sticker editor feature on the latest beta version.

As part of a recent WhatsApp beta for iOS update, the Meta-owned platform included some code that shows users will soon be able to pick an accent colour to theme some parts of the UI, according to details unearthed by feature tracker WABetaInfo. These include the message counts on the right side of the chat list, the circles around status updates, the colours of selected tabs at the bottom, and some buttons on the interface.

On the latest stable version of WhatsApp for iOS, these UI elements are displayed with a blue colour accent. A screenshot showing five colour accents was shared by WABetaInfo, showing a choice between WhatsApp's green accent, the existing blue option, an off-white colour, pink, and purple. Users will reportedly be informed that selecting one of the five options will only update the app's main branding colour.

WhatsApp is working on colour accents and a sticker editor

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

Meanwhile, a more recent version — WhatsApp beta for iOS 24.1.10.72 — is rolling out to testers via the TestFlight program, along with support for a new feature, according to WABetaInfo. Beta testers can now use a newly added sticker editor that could eliminate the need for this party sticker apps altogether.

According to details shared by WABetaInfo, tapping existing stickers will offer beta testers the ability to edit them via an Edit Sticker button. Meanwhile, another button titled Create Your Own will allow users to create their own stickers on the app. Users will also be able to remove backgrounds from images on their phone while creating stickers.

While the new sticker editor is currently rolling out to beta testers, it might be a while before the colour accent picker is made available to testers — it is currently in development, according to the feature tracker. As WhatsApp typically maintains feature parity between both platforms, these features can also be expected to make their way to WhatsApp for Android in the future.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.