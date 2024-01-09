Technology News
  WhatsApp Working on Theme Colours; Rolling Out Sticker Editor Feature on Latest iOS Beta: Report

WhatsApp Working on Theme Colours; Rolling Out Sticker Editor Feature on Latest iOS Beta: Report

WhatsApp is expected to let users edit existing stickers and create new ones in the future — this feature is currently being tested on the beta channel.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 9 January 2024 19:33 IST
WhatsApp Working on Theme Colours; Rolling Out Sticker Editor Feature on Latest iOS Beta: Report

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Anton

WhatsApp's updated sticker maker is currently rolling out via the app's TestFlight channel

Highlights
  • WhatsApp is working on adding a colour accent picker to the app
  • The messaging platform will let users pick from five colour options
  • WhatsApp is also expected to introduce a new sticker editor on iOS
WhatsApp is working on a feature that will allow users to select a theme accent for the popular messaging app on iOS, according to details shared by a feature tracker. The company recently changed the appearance of the app on the beta version of the app on iOS, adding a green tint to some parts of the interface. It appears that the company will soon allow users to choose from five theme colour accents for the app, in a future update. Meanwhile, the service is reportedly testing a sticker editor feature on the latest beta version.

As part of a recent WhatsApp beta for iOS update, the Meta-owned platform included some code that shows users will soon be able to pick an accent colour to theme some parts of the UI, according to details unearthed by feature tracker WABetaInfo. These include the message counts on the right side of the chat list, the circles around status updates, the colours of selected tabs at the bottom, and some buttons on the interface.

On the latest stable version of WhatsApp for iOS, these UI elements are displayed with a blue colour accent. A screenshot showing five colour accents was shared by WABetaInfo, showing a choice between WhatsApp's green accent, the existing blue option, an off-white colour, pink, and purple. Users will reportedly be informed that selecting one of the five options will only update the app's main branding colour.

whatsapp ios beta features wabetainfo whatsapp beta

WhatsApp is working on colour accents and a sticker editor
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

Meanwhile, a more recent version — WhatsApp beta for iOS 24.1.10.72 — is rolling out to testers via the TestFlight program, along with support for a new feature, according to WABetaInfo. Beta testers can now use a newly added sticker editor that could eliminate the need for this party sticker apps altogether.

According to details shared by WABetaInfo, tapping existing stickers will offer beta testers the ability to edit them via an Edit Sticker button. Meanwhile, another button titled Create Your Own will allow users to create their own stickers on the app. Users will also be able to remove backgrounds from images on their phone while creating stickers.

While the new sticker editor is currently rolling out to beta testers, it might be a while before the colour accent picker is made available to testers — it is currently in development, according to the feature tracker. As WhatsApp typically maintains feature parity between both platforms, these features can also be expected to make their way to WhatsApp for Android in the future.

David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
