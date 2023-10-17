Technology News
WhatsApp Introduces Support for Passkeys on Android, Enables Face or Fingerprint-Based Logins

WhatsApp is making it easier to log back in to your account with face or your fingerprint on your Android smartphone.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 October 2023 14:18 IST
WhatsApp Introduces Support for Passkeys on Android, Enables Face or Fingerprint-Based Logins

WhatsApp passkey support is already enabled on the latest beta version for Android phones

Highlights
  • WhatsApp is adding support for passkeys as a secure login mechanism
  • It will allow you to log back in seamlessly without your phone number
  • Passkeys created on WhatsApp can be synced using Google Password Manager
WhatsApp is rolling out support for passkeys on Android, allowing users to securely log back in to their accounts using biometric authentication or their device PIN. Previously, WhatsApp would require users to log in to their account using a one-time password (OTP) and an optional six-digit PIN for two-factor authentication. With the addition of passkeys support, Android users will now be able to use their phone's built-in face or fingerprint recognition feature to log back in to their account with a passkey stored on their device.

A week after Google revealed that it planned to eliminate the use of passwords across its services while introducing support for passkeys on Android and the web, WhatsApp announced support for passkeys on Android via X (formerly known as Twitter). It is worth noting that the existing fingerprint lock option will remain available and users can still choose to log in by entering their phone number and entering an OTP.

What are passkeys?

A passkey is a secure alternative to using a password that will allow you to login to apps and services. Instead of typing in a password and a secure OTP, you can use your fingerprint or PIN on your smartphone to verify that you — the owner of the account — are trying to login.

It is a Fast IDentity Online (FIDO) "secret" that is stored on a device like a smartphone and used to log in to websites in place of passwords. Passkeys rely on two technologies that work simultaneously — public key cryptography and biometric authentication on your smartphone.

Thanks to the use of public key cryptography, your passkey never leaves your device and remains protected even if WhatsApp's server is hacked — there are no passwords to steal. Due these security benefits. other companies like Adobe, Amazon, GitHub, Google, PayPal and Uber are working on — or are already allowing — logins via passkeys. 

whatsapp passkey android gadgets360 whatsapp passkey

WhatsApp passkey support on the latest beta version of the app for Android phones

 

"Passkey verification will make logging back into WhatsApp easier and more secure. We're excited to launch this on WhatsApp and give users an added layer of security," WhatsApp Head of Product Alice Newton-Rex previously said.

How to create a passkey on WhatsApp for Android

In order to enable passkeys on WhatsApp for Android, you can open WhatsApp, navigate to the settings menu and tap on Account > Passkeys > Create a passkey. You can then read the popup message that informs you how passkeys function, then tap Continue. Another popup from Google Password Manager will ask if you want to create a passkey for WhatsApp — tap Continue and Use screen lock to enable logging in using your phone's screen lock method. You can now see the passkey generated via WhatsApp.

Gadgets 360 was able to confirm that support for passkeys was enabled on WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.23.21.12, with support for seamless logins using biometric authentication. Users who are running the latest version of WhatsApp from the stable channel might have to wait a little longer before the feature is enabled on their smartphones.  

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp passkeys, WhatsApp passkey support, Set up WhatsApp passkey, Passkeys, Passkey support
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Might Drop 10x Telephoto Camera, But Retain 100x Digital Zoom
Itel A05s With 6.6-Inch HD+ Display, 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

