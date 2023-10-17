Photo Credit: Itel
Itel A05s was launched in India on Monday. The entry-level smartphone is powered by an octa-core SoC, packs a 4,000mAh battery, and supports USB Type-C connectivity. The phone is offered in a single storage variant and four colour options. It comes with a single camera at the back and a front camera for selfies and video calls. Itel recently launched the Itel P55 5G with a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery. The company also introduced the Itel S23+ with a 12nm Unisoc T616 SoC in September.
The Itel A05s is available in four colour options - Crystal Blue, Glorious Orange, Meadow Green, and Nebula Black. The sole 2GB + 32GB variant of the smartphone is priced at Rs. 6,499.
The dual nano SIM-supported Itel A05s comes with a 6.6-inch HD+ (1,612 x 720 pixels) IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 60Hz and a pixel density of 270ppi. The handset is powered by an octa-core Unisoc SC9863A SoC paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage. The storage of the handset can be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card. It runs Android 13 Go Edition out-of-the-box.
In the camera department, the Itel A05s is equipped with a 5-megapixel rear camera, which is accompanied by an LED flash unit. The smartphone also comes with a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.
Itel A05s packs a 4,000mAh battery and offers 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a 3.5mm audio jack, and USB Type-C connectivity. For security, the phone gets a fingerprint sensor placed on the back panel. It also supports a face unlock feature and measures 9.18mm in thickness.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement