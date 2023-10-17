Itel A05s was launched in India on Monday. The entry-level smartphone is powered by an octa-core SoC, packs a 4,000mAh battery, and supports USB Type-C connectivity. The phone is offered in a single storage variant and four colour options. It comes with a single camera at the back and a front camera for selfies and video calls. Itel recently launched the Itel P55 5G with a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery. The company also introduced the Itel S23+ with a 12nm Unisoc T616 SoC in September.

Itel A05s price in India

The Itel A05s is available in four colour options - Crystal Blue, Glorious Orange, Meadow Green, and Nebula Black. The sole 2GB + 32GB variant of the smartphone is priced at Rs. 6,499.

Itel A05s specifications

The dual nano SIM-supported Itel A05s comes with a 6.6-inch HD+ (1,612 x 720 pixels) IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 60Hz and a pixel density of 270ppi. The handset is powered by an octa-core Unisoc SC9863A SoC paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage. The storage of the handset can be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card. It runs Android 13 Go Edition out-of-the-box.

In the camera department, the Itel A05s is equipped with a 5-megapixel rear camera, which is accompanied by an LED flash unit. The smartphone also comes with a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

Itel A05s packs a 4,000mAh battery and offers 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a 3.5mm audio jack, and USB Type-C connectivity. For security, the phone gets a fingerprint sensor placed on the back panel. It also supports a face unlock feature and measures 9.18mm in thickness.

