  Itel A05s With 6.6 Inch HD+ Display, 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Itel A05s With 6.6-Inch HD+ Display, 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Itel A05s is powered by an octa-core Unisoc SC9863A SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 October 2023 13:53 IST
Itel A05s With 6.6-Inch HD+ Display, 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Itel

Itel A05s is offered in Crystal Blue, Glorious Orange, Meadow Green and Nebula Black colourways

Highlights
  • Itel A05s runs Android 13 Go Edition
  • The phone has a 5-megapixel rear camera
  • The Itel A05s packs a 4,000mAh battery
Itel A05s was launched in India on Monday. The entry-level smartphone is powered by an octa-core SoC, packs a 4,000mAh battery, and supports USB Type-C connectivity. The phone is offered in a single storage variant and four colour options. It comes with a single camera at the back and a front camera for selfies and video calls. Itel recently launched the Itel P55 5G with a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery. The company also introduced the Itel S23+ with a 12nm Unisoc T616 SoC in September.

Itel A05s price in India

The Itel A05s is available in four colour options - Crystal Blue, Glorious Orange, Meadow Green, and Nebula Black. The sole 2GB + 32GB variant of the smartphone is priced at Rs. 6,499.

Itel A05s specifications

The dual nano SIM-supported Itel A05s comes with a 6.6-inch HD+ (1,612 x 720 pixels) IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 60Hz and a pixel density of 270ppi. The handset is powered by an octa-core Unisoc SC9863A SoC paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage. The storage of the handset can be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card. It runs Android 13 Go Edition out-of-the-box.

In the camera department, the Itel A05s is equipped with a 5-megapixel rear camera, which is accompanied by an LED flash unit. The smartphone also comes with a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

Itel A05s packs a 4,000mAh battery and offers 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a 3.5mm audio jack, and USB Type-C connectivity. For security, the phone gets a fingerprint sensor placed on the back panel. It also supports a face unlock feature and measures 9.18mm in thickness.

Itel A05s

Itel A05s

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.60-inch
Processor Unisoc SC9863A
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 5-megapixel
RAM 2GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1612x720 pixels
Itel A05s, Itel A05s price in India, Itel A05s specifications, Itel
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Itel A05s With 6.6-Inch HD+ Display, 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
