Samsung Galaxy S24 series with the —vanilla Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra —is expected to go official early next year. While we haven't heard a ton about what we might see in the next flagship lineup, a new leak suggests that the South Korean electronics giant will pack an impressive 200-megapixel quad rear camera unit on the Galaxy S24 Ultra with support for 100x zoom capability. However, Samsung could downgrade the 10x optical zoom on the device to 5x. Further, all models in the Galaxy S24 lineup are said to feature new OLED displays made using the M13 material.

Tipster RGcloudS (@RGcloudS) posted alleged camera specifications of the Galaxy S24 Ultra on X. According to the tipster, the upcoming phone will have a quad rear camera setup, led by a 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP2SX sensor primary sensor with 1/1.3-inch size. The rear camera unit could also include a 12-megapixel Sony IMX564 ultra-wide shooter, a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom, and another 48-megapixel telephoto shooter with 5x optical zoom support.

The ongoing Galaxy S23 Ultra packs a 10-megapixel 3x telephoto camera and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor with support for 10x optical zoom. The latest leak indicates that Samsung will downgrade the 10x zoom capability to 5x on the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The 5x zoom capability would be similar to Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max. Despite the downgrade, the upcoming handset could continue to offer 100x digital zoom like this year's model.

Additionally, known tipster Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) alleges that the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra will feature new LTPO OLED M13 displays with 2,500 nits of peak brightness. The base Galaxy S24 is said to share the same display features as the Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra models with only difference being the size and resolutions of the display.

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S24 series in January 2024. It could use new stronger Titanium frames instead of aluminium with the Galaxy S24 lineup. Some models in the Galaxy S24 family are said to use the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, expected to be launched later this year. Samsung could revert to using its own Exynos chips in certain regions.

