Technology News

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Might Drop 10x Telephoto Camera, But Retain 100x Digital Zoom

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra packs a 10-megapixel 3x telephoto camera and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor with support for 10x optical zooming.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 October 2023 14:13 IST
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Might Drop 10x Telephoto Camera, But Retain 100x Digital Zoom

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra was launched in February

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S24 series could go official in January 2024
  • All models are said to feature new M13 OLED displays
  • Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra could pack quad rear cameras
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S24 series with the —vanilla Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra —is expected to go official early next year. While we haven't heard a ton about what we might see in the next flagship lineup, a new leak suggests that the South Korean electronics giant will pack an impressive 200-megapixel quad rear camera unit on the Galaxy S24 Ultra with support for 100x zoom capability. However, Samsung could downgrade the 10x optical zoom on the device to 5x. Further, all models in the Galaxy S24 lineup are said to feature new OLED displays made using the M13 material.

Tipster RGcloudS (@RGcloudS) posted alleged camera specifications of the Galaxy S24 Ultra on X. According to the tipster, the upcoming phone will have a quad rear camera setup, led by a 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP2SX sensor primary sensor with 1/1.3-inch size. The rear camera unit could also include a 12-megapixel Sony IMX564 ultra-wide shooter, a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom, and another 48-megapixel telephoto shooter with 5x optical zoom support.

The ongoing Galaxy S23 Ultra packs a 10-megapixel 3x telephoto camera and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor with support for 10x optical zoom. The latest leak indicates that Samsung will downgrade the 10x zoom capability to 5x on the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The 5x zoom capability would be similar to Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max. Despite the downgrade, the upcoming handset could continue to offer 100x digital zoom like this year's model.

Additionally, known tipster Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) alleges that the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra will feature new LTPO OLED M13 displays with 2,500 nits of peak brightness. The base Galaxy S24 is said to share the same display features as the Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra models with only difference being the size and resolutions of the display. 

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S24 series in January 2024. It could use new stronger Titanium frames instead of aluminium with the Galaxy S24 lineup. Some models in the Galaxy S24 family are said to use the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, expected to be launched later this year. Samsung could revert to using its own Exynos chips in certain regions.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Unique design
  • Bright and accurate display
  • Good gaming performance
  • Excellent cameras, quality video recording
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Still too large for most hands
  • Loaded with bloatware
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S24 series, Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S23 Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Apple to Debut Apple Pencil 3 With Replaceable Tips This Week Instead of Refreshed iPad Models: Report
Itel A05s With 6.6-Inch HD+ Display, 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Might Drop 10x Telephoto Camera, But Retain 100x Digital Zoom
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Open First Look Video Shows Off Hinge Design, Durability
  2. BTC, ETH See Losses Alongside Most Altcoins, Stablecoins See Gains
  3. Vivo Y200 5G to Launch in India on This Date; Design Teased
  4. Xiaomi HyperOS Confirmed to Launch With Xiaomi 14 Series, to Succeed MIUI
  5. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro to Get Lossless USB Audio Soon
  6. Spider-Man 2 Review: Insomniac’s Ambitious Sequel Swings for the Fences
  7. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Top Deals on Popular Smartphones
  8. Apple Festive Season Sale Goes Live With Up to Rs. 10,000 Discounts
  9. Realme GT 5 Pro Specifications Tipped, May Run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
  10. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Could Be Unveiled Early Next Year
#Latest Stories
  1. Netflix in Talks to Bring a New Grand Theft Auto Title to Its Games Service: Report
  2. Oppo Find N3 Design Revealed in Official Renders Ahead of October 19 Launch
  3. US Govt Could Be World’s Largest BTC Reserve Owing to Seizures from Silk Road, Bitfinex Hack
  4. WhatsApp Introduces Support for Passkeys on Android, Enables Face or Fingerprint-Based Logins
  5. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Might Drop 10x Telephoto Camera, But Retain 100x Digital Zoom
  6. Itel A05s With 6.6-Inch HD+ Display, 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Apple to Debut Apple Pencil 3 With Replaceable Tips This Week Instead of Refreshed iPad Models: Report
  8. Xiaomi HyperOS Confirmed to Launch With Xiaomi 14 Series; Firm to Retire MIUI
  9. Google Pixel 8 Series to Get Lossless Audio Support With Future Update
  10. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Price Surges After Spread of False ETF Approval News, Most Altcoins See Gains
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »