Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp, Signal Oppose UK Move to Force Companies to Break End to End Encryption

WhatsApp, Signal Oppose UK Move to Force Companies to Break End-to-End Encryption

Britain's Online Safety Bill was originally designed to create one of the toughest regimes for regulating platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

By Reuters | Updated: 18 April 2023 18:20 IST
WhatsApp, Signal Oppose UK Move to Force Companies to Break End-to-End Encryption

Photo Credit: Reuters

The letter signatories said the Online Safety Bill is incompatible with end-to-end encryption

Highlights
  • WhatsApp and six other apps have opposed the Online Safety Bill
  • The UK's Online Safety Bill in its current form will weaken encryption
  • The British government watered down some of the proposals last November

WhatsApp and other messaging services have united to oppose Britain's plan to force tech companies to break end-to-end encryption in private messages in its proposed internet safety legislation.

Meta-owned WhatsApp, Signal and five other apps signed an open letter saying the law could give an "unelected official the power to weaken the privacy of billions of people around the world".

Britain's Online Safety Bill was originally designed to create one of the toughest regimes for regulating platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

The proposals were watered down in November, when a requirement to stop "legal but harmful content" was removed to protect free speech, and instead the focus was put on illegal content, particularly related to child safety.

The British government said the bill in "no way represented a ban on end-to-end encryption, nor would it require services to weaken encryption".

But it wants regulator Ofcom to be able to make platforms use accredited technology, or try to develop new technology, to identify child sexual abuse content.

The letter signatories said this was incompatible with end-to-end encryption, which enables a message to be read only by the sender and recipient.

"The bill provides no explicit protection for encryption, and if implemented as written, could empower Ofcom to try to force the proactive scanning of private messages on end-to-end encrypted communication services - nullifying the purpose of end-to-end encryption as a result and compromising the privacy of all user," they said.

The bill poses an "unprecedented threat to the privacy, safety and security of every UK citizen and the people with whom they communicate around the world, while emboldening hostile governments who may seek to draft copy-cat laws", they said.

A British government spokesperson said: "We support strong encryption, but this cannot come at the cost of public safety.

"Tech companies have a moral duty to ensure they are not blinding themselves and law enforcement to the unprecedented levels of child sexual abuse on their platforms."

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Apple is opening its first stores in India, one in Mumbai and the other in Delhi. What does this mean for Apple customers in India? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, Signal, Online Safety Act, Encryption, E2EE
Apple, Google Warn Amazon Over Pornographic Content Accessible to Children on Kindle App
Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro Confirmed to Go on Sale in India via Flipkart; Vivo X90+ Tipped to Launch Soon

Related Stories

WhatsApp, Signal Oppose UK Move to Force Companies to Break End-to-End Encryption
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel Fold, Pixel 7a Prices Leaked Ahead of Launch
  2. HP Launches New Pavilion x360, Pavilion Plus Laptops in India: See Price
  3. Xiaomi 13 Ultra With Leica-Tuned Quad Camera Setup Launched: See Price
  4. Samsung Galaxy M14 5G Launched in India at This Price
  5. Apple Craze, Tim Cook Draw Long Queues at Opening of First India Store
  6. Vivo X90 Series Will Launch in India on This Date
  7. Jio Brings New Entry Level Broadband Plan for Rs. 198
  8. JioCinema to Charge Subscription Fee After IPL 2023
  9. India’s First Apple Store Opens Its Doors to Customers in Mumbai
  10. OnePlus Nord 3 Launch Timeline, Key Specifications, Price Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Artist Sparks Angry Row Over AI Work That Won Prestigious Photo Award
  2. Xiaomi 13 Ultra With 50-Megapixel Leica-Tuned Quad Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. After India and China, Now Hong Kong Accelerates CBDC Work With a Special Twist: Here’s What We Know
  4. Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro Confirmed to Go on Sale in India via Flipkart; Vivo X90+ Tipped to Launch Soon
  5. WhatsApp, Signal Oppose UK Move to Force Companies to Break End-to-End Encryption
  6. Apple, Google Warn Amazon Over Pornographic Content Accessible to Children on Kindle App
  7. Nike Set to Launch First NFT Sneaker Named ‘Our Force 1’, Sale Slated to Go Live in May
  8. Volkswagen Plans to Launch First EV in India by 2024: All Details
  9. UPI Most Preferred Mode for Digital Payments in India in 2022; 87.92 Billion Transactions Processed: Report
  10. HP Pavilion x360, Pavilion Plus Laptops With 12th Gen and 13th Gen Intel Core Processors Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.