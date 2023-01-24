Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Meta Brings Support for Emoji Reactions, Backgrounds to End to End Encrypted Messenger Chats: All Details

Meta Brings Support for Emoji Reactions, Backgrounds to End-to-End Encrypted Messenger Chats: All Details

Meta will roll out end-to-end encryption for Messenger chats widely in the coming months.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 January 2023 16:40 IST
Meta Brings Support for Emoji Reactions, Backgrounds to End-to-End Encrypted Messenger Chats: All Details

Messenger users will be notified of E2EE support via individual chat threads

Highlights
  • Microsoft will stop officially supporting Windows 10 in 2025
  • Microsoft launched Windows 10 in July 2015
  • An update has been made to the Windows 10 product page

Facebook Messenger's end-to-encrypted (E2EE) chats will soon be updated with several features and improvements, including personalised chat themes, customised chat emoji and reactions, group profile photos, according to the company. End-to-end encrypted chats add an extra layer of security and protection to the contents and calls of a chat, protecting them from any third parties, including internet service providers and Facebook. While Facebook has offered E2EE chat support for years, the company is expanding the ability to encrypt chats by default to more Messenger users ahead of a wider rollout expected in the coming months.

According to the announcement by Meta, features like personalised chat themes, customised chat emojis, and reactions, group profile photos, link previews, active status and Chat Bubbles on Android are being rolled out for Messenger's E2EE chats. The social media platform has shared that it has started the global testing of end-to-end encrypted chats on Messenger.

The default end-to-end encryption is expected to be rolled out to Messenger users globally in the coming months. The tech giant said that users will start seeing some of their chats being end-to-end encrypted by default. It also added that Messenger users will be notified of E2EE support in individual chat threads.

Meta's WhatsApp already offers E2EE-enabled chats by default. Meanwhile, Instagram, like Messenger, lets users choose E2EE for individual conversations. Users on Instagram can choose which chats they want to be end-to-end encrypted.

End-to-end encryption brings an additional layer of security and protection to the contents within a chat. These conversations are only accessible to the sender and the receiver, and no third-party, not even Facebook itself, can access the messages sent by users.

However, the sender or the receiver of an end-to-end encrypted message or call can always share it with someone else outside of the conversation. Aside from chat messages, images, videos and other attachments on an E2EE chat are also secured and can only be accessed by the participants of the chats, according to the company. 

The iQoo 11 is currently the most powerful Android phone you can buy in India. Should you buy it right away? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Messenger, Encryption, Meta, Facebook
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Moto E13 Specifications, Design, Price Tipped, May Get 6.52-Inch Display
Ethereum Shanghai: Mainnet Shadow Fork Now Deployed, Developers Confirm
Featured video of the day
CES And Auto Expo 2023 - Return of the Legends | The Gadgets 360 Show

Related Stories

Meta Brings Support for Emoji Reactions, Backgrounds to End-to-End Encrypted Messenger Chats: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Launches RxPass Drug Subscription Service for US Prime Members
  2. Croma ‘Constitution of Joy’ Republic Day Sale: Best Deals
  3. Jio 5G Network Services Are Now Available in These 50 Cities
  4. OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, OnePlus Keyboard Price Tipped: Report
  5. Oppo Reno 8T Design, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of Launch
  6. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra May Feature the Telephoto Sensor From This Phone
  7. Oppo Reno 8T 4G Specifications, Prices Tipped: All Details
  8. What Google CEO Sundar Pichai Told Workers After Announcing Job Cuts
  9. PlayStation 5 Pro to Debut in April 2023, May Feature Liquid Cooling: Report
  10. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Best Smartphone Deals Under Rs. 15,000
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Series Pre-Reservations Open in India, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. WWE 2K23 Release Date Set for March 17, Features John Cena as Cover Star: Details
  3. Zomato Instant Not Shutting Down, Will Rebrand 10-Minute Food Delivery Service, Company Says
  4. Microsoft to Discontinue Sale of Windows 10 Home and Pro Downloads From January 31: Details
  5. 5G Network Can Be Misused for Drug Trafficking, Money Laundering and More, Papers Submitted at DGP Meet Warn
  6. Ethereum Shanghai: Mainnet Shadow Fork Now Deployed, Developers Confirm
  7. Oppo Reno 8T 4G Specifications Tipped, May Get 6.43-Inch Display, 33W Fast Charging
  8. Moto E13 Specifications, Design, Price Tipped, May Get 6.52-Inch Display
  9. Meta Brings Support for Emoji Reactions, Backgrounds to End-to-End Encrypted Messenger Chats: All Details
  10. Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Boasts the Biggest Budget for an Expansion in CD Projekt Red’s History
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.