Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro were launched in China last year, however, Vivo X90+ will be the newest member of the series.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 18 April 2023 18:19 IST
Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC

Highlights
  • Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro have already been launched in China
  • The smartphones run on Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13
  • Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro feature 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen

Vivo X90 series, comprising Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro, is set to launch in India on April 26 and is confirmed to go on sale via Flipkart. A microsite for the Vivo X90 series has already been made live on the e-commerce site. The phones have already been launched in China last year in November. However, the company is also planning to add a new member to the series — the Vivo X90+. The smartphone is speculated to launch in global markets.

The Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro landing page has been made live on the e-commerce platform Flipkart, revealing its design and availability. The phone is shown off in black colour with a leather back finish, and a large circular camera module that features three lenses, an LED flash, ZEISS branding, and T* coating. The phone's camera will be equipped with a ZEISS lens. Other than these details, the company is yet to reveal anything about the upcoming smartphones.

However, Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro were already launched, along with Vivo X90 Pro+, in China as well as global markets. And hence, we already know the specifications of the phones. Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro are expected to feature similar specifications in India as their Chinese and other global counterparts.

Meanwhile, the company has also been reportedly working on adding a new member to the series — the Vivo X90+. It will be an entirely new model and is speculated to debut globally as well as in China. According to a report by Pricebaba, via tipster Paras Guglani, the Vivo X90+ will carry model number V2141HA in the Chinese market. The purported smartphone is said to come with an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be equipped with a Dimensity 9000-series chipset and 12GB of RAM. The phone is tipped to support 80W charging.

Apart from these, the tipster has also leaked the launch timeline of Vivo X90+ in the Chinese market, claiming that it will likely debut in June or July.

 

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite launched in India with a sub-Rs.20,000 price tag. How does it perform against the competition. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Vivo, Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
