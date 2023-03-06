Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Spotted Working on Feature to Silence Unknown Callers: Details

WhatsApp Spotted Working on Feature to Silence Unknown Callers: Details

WhatsApp could soon automatically protect you from spam and scam calls.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 6 March 2023 10:27 IST
WhatsApp Spotted Working on Feature to Silence Unknown Callers: Details

WhatsApp currently you call any registered user, even if they haven't saved you as a contact

Highlights
  • WhatsApp was spotted working on a new feature on the latest Android beta
  • The beta version contains references to a 'silence unknown calls' feature
  • WhatsApp is expected to bring this feature to all platforms

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a feature that appears to be aimed at preventing spam and nuisance callers on the popular communication platform. While WhatsApp is widely used across the world, the service is based on phone numbers and a person can call any other registered user, even if they do not have their contact saved in their address book. The new feature being developed by WhatsApp could prevent unwanted callers from disturbing users, when it is eventually rolled out by the company.

According to details shared by WABetaInfo, which tracks the development of features on the platform, the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android contains code for a feature that will allow users to silence calls from unknown numbers. However, unlike other upcoming features that are currently available for testers to try out, this new feature appears to be in development.

The feature tracker has also shared a screenshot of the feature that shows a Silence unknown callers toggle located in the settings menu. Enabling the toggle will silence calls from phone numbers that are not saved in the users' address book.

While this feature will purportedly silence calls from unknown users, they will still be displayed in the list of calls received and in the notification area, so a user is not completely unaware that an unknown caller has attempted to reach out to them.

The feature could come in handy to eliminate scam and spam calls on the service, and users can always choose to call an unknown caller back, if they leave a message. The feature tracker also points out that the setting could protect users in Communities where the phone number of the creator is always visible.

There is no word from WhatsApp on when it plans to introduce the new setting to silence unknown callers. While the feature has been spotted in development on Android, it is expected to make its way to iOS and the desktop app too. However, as the feature is still being worked on, it could be updated or modified before it is rolled out to all users. 

After facing headwinds in India last year, Xiaomi is all set to take on the competition in 2023. What are the company's plans for its wide product portfolio and its Make in India commitment in the country? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: WhatsApp
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Texts, Documents Reveal Crypto Exchange Binance Planned to Avoid US Regulatory Scrutiny: Report
New Bill Could Ban TikTok, Other Foreign Technology Products in US Over Data Collection Concerns
Featured video of the day
All Things Gadgets at MWC 2023 | The Gadgets 360 Show

Related Stories

WhatsApp Spotted Working on Feature to Silence Unknown Callers: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel 5G Services Now Available in 265 Indian Cities: All Details
  2. Xiaomi 13 Pro Early Access Sale in India Starts Today: Check Offers
  3. WhatsApp Will Soon Let You Silence Unknown Callers
  4. Motorola Edge 40 Pro Leaked Renders Reveal New Design: All Details
  5. Samsung Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A54 Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  6. Nothing's Next Device Could Be a Speaker, Leaked Render Shows Off Design
  7. Redmi Note 12 4G Price, Design Renders, Other Details Leaked: See Here
  8. Snoop Dogg Is Launching a New Web3 Live Streaming Platform ‘Shiller’
  9. Cocaine Bear Review
  10. Honor Magic 5 Series With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Launched at MWC 2023: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Acer Swift Go 14 With AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Processor Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Airtel Rolls Out 5G Network in 125 Cities, Service Now Live in 265 Cities in India
  3. Tecno Spark 10 Pro With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera, 90Hz LCD Screen Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Snoop Dogg to Launch Web3 Live Streaming Platform ‘Shiller’, Aims to Improve Creator Economy
  5. Samsung Galaxy A54, Galaxy A34 Tipped to Launch in India in March: All Details
  6. Vivo V27 Pro With 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers, Specifications
  7. Creed III Sees Strong Box Office Opening, Crosses $100 Million Mark on First Weekend
  8. Apple Partner Foxconn Seeking India’s Cooperation to Make EVs, Chips
  9. Motorola Edge 40 Pro Leaked Renders Reveal Colour Options, IP Rating Ahead of Launch
  10. Poco F5 5G Surfaces on FCC Certification Website; Tipped to Launch in Three Variants: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.