WhatsApp, the popular cross-platform instant messaging app run by Meta, is reportedly working on a new feature for iOS that will bring more options to drawing tool. The service was recently spotted working on a text editor feature for the drawing tool in the latest beta update available on TestFlight for iOS. This upcoming text editor feature will bring new fonts and tools to improve the functionality of the drawing editor. It will enable users to change fonts of the text with a tap. Recently, the company was also seen working on expiring group feature for iOS users.

According to a recent report by feature tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a new text editor feature that will bring new fonts and text formatting to the drawing tool. It has made selecting the fonts easier by simply tapping the options available on the keyboard. Users will also be able to change text alignment as well as format text within images, videos, and GIFs. Additionally, users will also be able to change the text background colour.

The new fonts that will be rolled out to a future update of WhatsApp for iOS include Calistoga, Courier Prime, Damion, Exo 2, and Morning Breeze. The feature was spotted in development on WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.5.0.72 update via the TestFlight program. However, beta testers will not be able to try out to text tool, as it is still in development.

Recently, the platform was also spotted working on the ability to set group expiration date for WhatsApp for iOS. Once enabled, users will be allowed to select expiration dates of group chats — one day, one week, or a custom date. After the set expiration date, users will get a notification to clean up the group. The expiration date can also be removed or reset accordingly.

Notably, the feature will only be applicable to other group participants. The feature was spotted on WhatsApp Beta for iOS 23.5.0.71. Both of these features are under development and there is no word from WhatsApp on when they will be rolled out to users.

