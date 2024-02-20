Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Reportedly Working on Secret Code for Locked Chats on Web Client

WhatsApp Reportedly Working on Secret Code for Locked Chats on Web Client

Secret codes for locked chats are already supported on WhatsApp for iOS and Android.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 February 2024 14:50 IST
WhatsApp Reportedly Working on Secret Code for Locked Chats on Web Client

Photo Credit: Reuters

WhatsApp will soon improve the privacy of users who send and receive chats using a web browser

Highlights
  • WhatsApp lets users hide chats behind a secret code on smartphones
  • The same feature is now making its way to WhatsApp Web
  • Locked WhatsApp chats can only be unlocked using the secret code
Advertisement

WhatsApp has been spotted working on an improvement to the Chat Lock feature that is reportedly in development on the web version of the popular messaging application. Users can already lock specific chats on WhatsApp for iOS and Android that are hidden behind a secret code — a feature that can improve the privacy of users on the platform. The service is expected to bring the same functionality to WhatsApp Web users, according to details shared by a feature tracker.

Spotted by feature tracker WABetaInfo on the latest version of WhatsApp Web, the recently launched secret codes for locked chats functionality will soon make its way to the web client. The feature is expected to improve WhatsApp users' privacy and is currently in development, which means that even beta testers will not be able to try it out on the latest version.

whatsapp secret code wabetainfo whatsapp secret code

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

The feature is expected to work in the same manner as the one available on WhatsApp for Android and iOS, allowing users to lock and hide some chats from the main list of chats, behind a secret code. This code can be a word, a phrase — including emoji and special characters. Users can then enter the same secret code to show the list of locked and hidden chats.

Using this feature, WhatsApp users will be able to safeguard some of their chats from prying eyes on a shared laptop or desktop computer where more than one user has access. Just like the Chat Lock feature on WhatsApp for iOS and Android that was rolled out last November, these chats are only displayed when the secret code is entered correctly.

On the mobile versions of WhatsApp, users will see locked chats after the secret code is revealed, but only until the app remains open. Re opening the app will hide the chats once again, requiring the secret code to be entered once again. Users can also disable the secret code feature and revert to the older chat lock functionality that requires biometric authentication.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: WhatsApp Web, WhatsApp Locked Chats, WhatsApp Web features, WhatsApp
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Invincible: Guarding the Globe, Ubisoft's Free-to-Play RPG, Launched on iOS, Android
Samsung Integrates Galaxy AI With Bixby; Adds Voice-Enabled Artificial Intelligence Features

Related Stories

WhatsApp Reportedly Working on Secret Code for Locked Chats on Web Client
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Watch 2 Officially Teased; Tipped to Launch on February 26
  2. iPhone 16 Pro Models Could Debut in These Colour Options
  3. Realme 12+ 5G, Realme 12 Tipped to Launch in India on This Day
  4. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Best Ultra Phone Ever?
  5. Nothing Phone 2a Will be Made in India, CEO Carl Pei Confirms
  6. Honor MagicBook Pro 16 Official Teaser Confirms MWC 2024 Launch
  7. Ubisoft's New Invincible Mobile Game is Now Out on iOS, Android
  8. Samsung Integrates Galaxy AI With Bixby to Add Voice-Enabled AI Features
  9. Samsung Galaxy F15 5G Launch Date, Price in India, Key Specifications Leak
  10. WhatsApp Web Will Soon Let You Protect Your Locked Chats: How It Works
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Reportedly Working on Secret Code for Locked Chats on Web Client
  2. Honor MagicBook Pro 16 Teased Officially, to Launch at MWC 2024 With AI-Powered Features
  3. Samsung Integrates Galaxy AI With Bixby; Adds Voice-Enabled Artificial Intelligence Features
  4. Invincible: Guarding the Globe, Ubisoft's Free-to-Play RPG, Launched on iOS, Android
  5. Meizu Shuts Down Android Smartphone Business, Says Will Go All in on AI
  6. iPhone 16 Pro Colour Options Leak; Apple Tipped to Launch Pro Models With Gold Finish
  7. Realme 12+ 5G Tipped to Launch in India on March 6, Realme 12 Said to Follow
  8. Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase Set for February 21, Will Feature Switch Games Coming First Half of 2024
  9. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Holds Value Above $51,000, Small Losses Strike Solana, Polygon Among Others
  10. OnePlus Watch 2 Officially Teased; Tipped to Launch on February 26
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »