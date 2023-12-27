Technology News

WhatsApp Working on a Revamped Dark Interface, Sidebar for Web Users: Report

WhatsApp's new interface is expected to be beneficial for users in low-light conditions.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 December 2023 16:59 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

WhatsApp's new sidebar could offer an improved messaging experience

  • WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new design feature for Web
  • Meta has introduced several new features to WhatsApp this month
  • The new interface is not available for testers now
WhatsApp started rolling out dark mode for its Web version back in 2020. Now, the instant messaging platform is reportedly gearing up to introduce a new colour scheme and a redesigned sidebar for the dark theme. The new interface is expected to be beneficial for users of WhatsApp Web in low-light conditions. It is expected to reduce the strain on the eyes. However, WhatsApp has not yet officially confirmed the development of a new interface and it is not available to beta testers yet.

As per a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is testing a new background colour for its Web version's dark theme along with a new tweaked sidebar. The new design and colour upgrades are expected to reduce eye strain in low-light environments. The sidebar could offer an improved messaging experience.

whatsapp web wabetainfo WhatsApp

New interface
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

The new interface is not available for testers yet but is expected to be released in a future update of the WhatsApp Web. However, the publication has included a preview of the rumoured colour scheme for the dark theme. The colour scheme update is visible across the top bar, background, and message bubbles.

Meta has introduced several new features to its instant messaging platform lately. Earlier this month, the social media company announced Pinned Messages that allow users to highlight a specific message in any ongoing one-on-one and group conversation and pin it to the top of that chat for up to 30 days. Further, WhatsApp introduced the View Once option for voice messages. This lets users send a voice message that will disappear once the recipient listens to it.

WhatsApp could soon allow users to post status updates from the Web version or linked 'companion' devices. It is also reportedly working on a new feature that will let users share HD images and videos in their status updates.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Web, WhatsApp Update, WhatsApp For Web, WhatsApp Features, WhatsApp Dark Mode
