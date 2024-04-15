WhatsApp was reported to be working on a new interface for its Web client with a sidebar and a dark mode last year. Now, according to a new report, the revamped design has started to roll out to some users. The new WhatsApp Web feature is said to be available to some of the users who have signed up for the Web client's beta programme. This also hints that a public rollout may not be too far off. Notably, last week, WhatsApp also began rolling out Meta AI to some users in India.

According to a report by the WhatsApp update tracker WABetaInfo, the instant messaging platform has begun shipping out the new interface to some users. The report highlights that not all users who have signed up for the beta programme are getting the feature as the company is likely conducting a limited test currently. The new interface does not add new features but rather rearranges the position of different sections of the platform in a neatly designed area on a sidebar.

WhatsApp Web redesigned sidebar

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

Based on the screenshots shared by the publication, the new WhatsApp Web interface also comes with a dark mode, which will offer better readability for some users who prefer the black-background-white-text format. The icons for Chats, Communities, Status Updates, Channels, Archived Chats, Starred Messages, and even Broadcasted messages can be seen on the sidebar. This also offers improved navigation for Starred messages and Archived chats as the current version does not have single-click access to them.

With the new interface shipping out to beta testers now, the report also states that the feature can roll out to all users in a few weeks. Meta has been working on several features for WhatsApp. Last week, Gadgets 360 spotted the new Meta AI chatbot on WhatsApp for users in India. Later the feature also appeared on Instagram and Messenger, and a Meta spokesperson reportedly confirmed that the company was testing the feature in new regions.

Earlier, it was reported that WhatsApp was working on a link privacy feature where users would get the option to turn off link previews. The feature was designed to hide any overt information the thumbnail and the short description could show to those who might be prying over the chats.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.