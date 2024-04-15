Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Web Users Could Soon Get the New Revamped Sidebar Interface: Report

WhatsApp Web Users Could Soon Get the New Revamped Sidebar Interface: Report

As per the report, the new sidebar on WhatsApp Web offers quick navigation buttons to access different parts of the platform.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 15 April 2024 19:49 IST
WhatsApp Web Users Could Soon Get the New Revamped Sidebar Interface: Report

Photo Credit: Reuters

The new interface is reportedly being rolled out in the WhatsApp Web beta 2.3000.1012734542 version

Highlights
  • The new WhatsApp Web interface could come with a dark mode
  • It is being rolled out to those who have signed up for the beta programme
  • WhatsApp Web’s new interface also has quick access to archived chats
Advertisement

WhatsApp was reported to be working on a new interface for its Web client with a sidebar and a dark mode last year. Now, according to a new report, the revamped design has started to roll out to some users. The new WhatsApp Web feature is said to be available to some of the users who have signed up for the Web client's beta programme. This also hints that a public rollout may not be too far off. Notably, last week, WhatsApp also began rolling out Meta AI to some users in India.

According to a report by the WhatsApp update tracker WABetaInfo, the instant messaging platform has begun shipping out the new interface to some users. The report highlights that not all users who have signed up for the beta programme are getting the feature as the company is likely conducting a limited test currently. The new interface does not add new features but rather rearranges the position of different sections of the platform in a neatly designed area on a sidebar.

whatsapp web redesign WhatsApp Web

WhatsApp Web redesigned sidebar
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

Based on the screenshots shared by the publication, the new WhatsApp Web interface also comes with a dark mode, which will offer better readability for some users who prefer the black-background-white-text format. The icons for Chats, Communities, Status Updates, Channels, Archived Chats, Starred Messages, and even Broadcasted messages can be seen on the sidebar. This also offers improved navigation for Starred messages and Archived chats as the current version does not have single-click access to them.

With the new interface shipping out to beta testers now, the report also states that the feature can roll out to all users in a few weeks. Meta has been working on several features for WhatsApp. Last week, Gadgets 360 spotted the new Meta AI chatbot on WhatsApp for users in India. Later the feature also appeared on Instagram and Messenger, and a Meta spokesperson reportedly confirmed that the company was testing the feature in new regions.

Earlier, it was reported that WhatsApp was working on a link privacy feature where users would get the option to turn off link previews. The feature was designed to hide any overt information the thumbnail and the short description could show to those who might be prying over the chats.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Web, WhatsApp Web features, WhatsApp features
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Xiaomi 14T, Xiaomi 14T Pro Reference Spotted on HyperOS Code, Unlikely to Launch in India: Report
IRS Expects to See Spike in Crypto Tax Evasion Cases in the US: Report

Related Stories

WhatsApp Web Users Could Soon Get the New Revamped Sidebar Interface: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 11 5G Receives Price Cut in India: See New Price, Other Offers
  2. Vivo T3x 5G Battery Details Confirmed Ahead of April 17 India Launch
  3. Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Teasers Give First Look at Design, Charging Details
  4. Vivo V30 Pro Review
  5. Realme P1 5G Series With 45W SuperVOOC Charging Launched in India: See Price
  6. Realme P1 5G
  7. How to Watch IPL Match for Free on Mobile and Smart TV
  8. Google's Pixel 9 Series Could Get Emergency Satellite Connectivity Feature
  9. Xiaomi 14T, Xiaomi 14T Pro Reference Spotted on HyperOS Code: Report
  10. OnePlus Pad 2 Tipped to Launch in Second-Half of 2024
#Latest Stories
  1. IRS Expects to See Spike in Crypto Tax Evasion Cases in the US: Report
  2. WhatsApp Web Users Could Soon Get the New Revamped Sidebar Interface: Report
  3. Xiaomi 14T, Xiaomi 14T Pro Reference Spotted on HyperOS Code, Unlikely to Launch in India: Report
  4. Xiaomi Smarter Living 2024 Event Set for April 23; 4 New Products Teased to Launch in India
  5. Spotify Tipped to Be Working on ‘Advanced Mixing Tools’ Features for Playlists
  6. Samsung Galaxy C55 5G With Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, 8GB RAM Reportedly Surfaces on Geekbench
  7. Apple Is Working on a New Feature for Apple Watch That Will Send Alerts if the User Is Drowning
  8. OnePlus 11 5G Receives Price Cut in India: Check How Much It Costs Now, Other Offers
  9. Hong Kong Approves BTC and ETH Spot ETFS, Indian Web3 Community Lauds ‘Landmark’ Decision
  10. Motorola Razr+ 2024 Reportedly Receives Radio Certification in China, Launch Could Be Imminent
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »