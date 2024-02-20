Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Invincible: Guarding the Globe, Ubisoft's Free to Play RPG, Launched on iOS, Android

Invincible: Guarding the Globe, Ubisoft's Free-to-Play RPG, Launched on iOS, Android

The Invincible mobile game will let players take part in squad-based battles and repel invading alien forces.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 20 February 2024 13:47 IST
Invincible: Guarding the Globe, Ubisoft's Free-to-Play RPG, Launched on iOS, Android

Photo Credit: Ubisoft

The game features characters like Invincible, Atom Eve, Omni-Man and more

Highlights
  • Invincible: Guarding the Globe is set in the world of Invincible comics
  • Players can build a superhero squad of up to five members
  • Invincible: Guarding the Globe is free-to-play with in-app purchases
Advertisement

Ubisoft has released a new Invincible mobile game, based on Robert Kirkman's popular comic book series and its hit TV show adaptation. The studio launched Invincible: Guarding the Globe, a free-to-play idle RPG, on Monday. The game is now playable on iOS and Android devices and is also available on the Amazon store. The Invincible mobile game will let players take part in squad-based battles and repel invading alien forces.

Invincible: Guarding the Globe is set in the same world from the comic books and the TV show and will feature characters like Invincible, Atom Eve, Omni-Man and more. Players can build a superhero squad of up to five members and take on invading hordes of Flaxans, Reanimen, and Magmanites. Ubisoft says that players would have to carefully choose their team, balancing attackers, defenders and support heroes.

While the mobile title is thin on story, there's a narrative context to gameplay: As an agent of the Global Defense Agency, players will recruit and deploy heroes to defend the planet against new threats. Missions will unfold on a chapter-basis, with each new chapter bringing new challenges, objectives and rewards.

There's a gear system, too — heroes can be equipped with up to four types of gear items and one artifact to receive buffs. Gear can also be upgraded to boost the hero's stats. Players can also wage multiple battles at the same time in the background and passively earn rewards over time.

While the game is free-to-play, it features in-app purchases and an in-game currency, with the Apple App Store listing starter packs and bundles starting from Rs. 499 and going up to Rs. 9,990. On iOS, Invincible: Guarding the Globe requires 225.5MB of storage, but additional storage space may be required for downloadable content.

The game is out now on both iOS and Android and is also available via the Amazon app store.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Invincible, Ubisoft, Invincible Guarding the Globe, iOS, App Store, Android
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Meizu Shuts Down Android Smartphone Business, Says Will Go All in on AI

Related Stories

Invincible: Guarding the Globe, Ubisoft's Free-to-Play RPG, Launched on iOS, Android
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Watch 2 Officially Teased; Tipped to Launch on February 26
  2. iPhone 16 Pro Models Could Debut in These Colour Options
  3. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Best Ultra Phone Ever?
  4. Nothing Phone 2a Will be Made in India, CEO Carl Pei Confirms
  5. Realme 12+ 5G, Realme 12 Tipped to Launch in India on This Day
  6. Samsung Integrates Galaxy AI With Bixby to Add Voice-Enabled AI Features
  7. Samsung Galaxy F15 5G Launch Date, Price in India, Key Specifications Leak
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor MagicBook Pro 16 Teased Officially, to Launch at MWC 2024 With AI-Powered Features
  2. Samsung Integrates Galaxy AI With Bixby; Adds Voice-Enabled Artificial Intelligence Features
  3. Invincible: Guarding the Globe, Ubisoft's Free-to-Play RPG, Launched on iOS, Android
  4. Meizu Shuts Down Android Smartphone Business, Says Will Go All in on AI
  5. iPhone 16 Pro Colour Options Leak; Apple Tipped to Launch Pro Models With Gold Finish
  6. Realme 12+ 5G Tipped to Launch in India on March 6, Realme 12 Said to Follow
  7. Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase Set for February 21, Will Feature Switch Games Coming First Half of 2024
  8. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Holds Value Above $51,000, Small Losses Strike Solana, Polygon Among Others
  9. OnePlus Watch 2 Officially Teased; Tipped to Launch on February 26
  10. WhatsApp Introduces Helpline in India to Diminish AI-Generated Misinformation, Deepfakes
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »