Ubisoft has released a new Invincible mobile game, based on Robert Kirkman's popular comic book series and its hit TV show adaptation. The studio launched Invincible: Guarding the Globe, a free-to-play idle RPG, on Monday. The game is now playable on iOS and Android devices and is also available on the Amazon store. The Invincible mobile game will let players take part in squad-based battles and repel invading alien forces.

Invincible: Guarding the Globe is set in the same world from the comic books and the TV show and will feature characters like Invincible, Atom Eve, Omni-Man and more. Players can build a superhero squad of up to five members and take on invading hordes of Flaxans, Reanimen, and Magmanites. Ubisoft says that players would have to carefully choose their team, balancing attackers, defenders and support heroes.

While the mobile title is thin on story, there's a narrative context to gameplay: As an agent of the Global Defense Agency, players will recruit and deploy heroes to defend the planet against new threats. Missions will unfold on a chapter-basis, with each new chapter bringing new challenges, objectives and rewards.

There's a gear system, too — heroes can be equipped with up to four types of gear items and one artifact to receive buffs. Gear can also be upgraded to boost the hero's stats. Players can also wage multiple battles at the same time in the background and passively earn rewards over time.

While the game is free-to-play, it features in-app purchases and an in-game currency, with the Apple App Store listing starter packs and bundles starting from Rs. 499 and going up to Rs. 9,990. On iOS, Invincible: Guarding the Globe requires 225.5MB of storage, but additional storage space may be required for downloadable content.

The game is out now on both iOS and Android and is also available via the Amazon app store.

