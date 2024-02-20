Technology News
Samsung Integrates Galaxy AI With Bixby; Adds Voice-Enabled Artificial Intelligence Features

Samsung unveiled the AI-integrated Bixby in the US last week, but it has now rolled out the feature globally.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 February 2024 14:04 IST
Samsung Integrates Galaxy AI With Bixby; Adds Voice-Enabled Artificial Intelligence Features

Photo Credit: Samsung

Not all Galaxy AI features can be controlled through Bixby’s voice commands

  • Bixby is the native virtual assistant for Samsung devices
  • Galaxy AI was launched alongside the Galaxy S24 series in January
  • Samsung’s Galaxy AI adds features such as Call Assist, Interpreter mode
Samsung introduced its new suite of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered features called Galaxy AI at its January Galaxy Unpacked event alongside the launch of the Galaxy S24 series. Many new features such as Call Assist, Interpreter mode, Transcript Assist, and more were introduced on the Galaxy S24 series. Now, the South Korean tech giant has integrated the AI features with its native virtual assistant Bixby globally, allowing users to control some of the features through direct voice commands.

Making the announcement through its global Newsroom, Samsung said, “With Bixby, users can quickly bring up and activate Galaxy AI features hands-free, taking away the need to physically search through your device to find the feature of your choice.” Notably, Google has also integrated its AI-powered chatbot app Gemini with Google Assistant in Android devices and users can now set it as the default assistant.

After this integration, users will be able to speak directly to their Galaxy S24 series smartphone and trigger the feature. The post also highlights an example. When users want to converse with someone who speaks a different language, instead of fumbling through the phone to find the feature, they can simply say, “Hi Bixby, turn on Interpreter,” and the phone will begin translating the conversation.

This feature was launched in the US on February 16, but now it has been rolled out globally. The AI-integrated Bixby will support Chinese, English (US, UK, and India), French, German, Italian, Korean, Portuguese (Brazil), Spanish (Spain) and Spanish (Latin America) languages. One thing to be noted is that not all of the features will be available through voice commands. Features such as Instant Slow-Mo and Photo Editing will still require users to manually access them.

Last week, Samsung announced the expansion of its Instant Slow-Mo feature to older Galaxy smartphones. The feature allows users to watch recorded videos in slow motion just by long pressing on the video, without any need to record it in slow motion or add the effect manually. It was so far exclusive to the Galaxy S24 series, but now eight more Galaxy smartphones will also get it. These are the Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+, Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy AI, Artificial Intelligence, AI
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Invincible: Guarding the Globe, Ubisoft's Free-to-Play RPG, Launched on iOS, Android

Samsung Integrates Galaxy AI With Bixby; Adds Voice-Enabled Artificial Intelligence Features
