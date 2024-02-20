Samsung introduced its new suite of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered features called Galaxy AI at its January Galaxy Unpacked event alongside the launch of the Galaxy S24 series. Many new features such as Call Assist, Interpreter mode, Transcript Assist, and more were introduced on the Galaxy S24 series. Now, the South Korean tech giant has integrated the AI features with its native virtual assistant Bixby globally, allowing users to control some of the features through direct voice commands.

Making the announcement through its global Newsroom, Samsung said, “With Bixby, users can quickly bring up and activate Galaxy AI features hands-free, taking away the need to physically search through your device to find the feature of your choice.” Notably, Google has also integrated its AI-powered chatbot app Gemini with Google Assistant in Android devices and users can now set it as the default assistant.

After this integration, users will be able to speak directly to their Galaxy S24 series smartphone and trigger the feature. The post also highlights an example. When users want to converse with someone who speaks a different language, instead of fumbling through the phone to find the feature, they can simply say, “Hi Bixby, turn on Interpreter,” and the phone will begin translating the conversation.

This feature was launched in the US on February 16, but now it has been rolled out globally. The AI-integrated Bixby will support Chinese, English (US, UK, and India), French, German, Italian, Korean, Portuguese (Brazil), Spanish (Spain) and Spanish (Latin America) languages. One thing to be noted is that not all of the features will be available through voice commands. Features such as Instant Slow-Mo and Photo Editing will still require users to manually access them.

Last week, Samsung announced the expansion of its Instant Slow-Mo feature to older Galaxy smartphones. The feature allows users to watch recorded videos in slow motion just by long pressing on the video, without any need to record it in slow motion or add the effect manually. It was so far exclusive to the Galaxy S24 series, but now eight more Galaxy smartphones will also get it. These are the Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+, Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and Galaxy Z Fold 5.

