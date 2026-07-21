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X for Android App Undergoes Major Design Overhaul, Enhanced Performance and Reliability

The updated version of the X for Android app is currently available for download via the Google Play Store.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 21 July 2026 16:35 IST
X for Android App Undergoes Major Design Overhaul, Enhanced Performance and Reliability

Photo Credit: Reuters

The new X app features a dedicated dock at the bottom

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Highlights
  • X claims that the update offers improved scrolling
  • X claims that its revamped app loads posts faster
  • It features a dedicated X Chat button
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X, the Elon Musk-led microblogging platform, has recently introduced various new features. Last year, the company also revealed that it intends to redesign the X app for Android. Now, a company executive announced that the Android app of X has been revamped. The new X for Android app was rebuilt from scratch to bring various app interface changes and performance improvements. The app is now available for download via the Google Play Store. Among the various aesthetic changes, the company claims that the X for Android app also delivers enhanced scrolling and loading, along with “better” notifications. The app also has a dedicated button for the X Chat window.

X for Android App Update: What's New

On Monday, X Head of Product Nikita Bier announced that the development of the revamped X app for Android is now complete. The update is now live, available for Android users via the Google Play Store. The company executive claims that the app has been rebuilt from “scratch”. Bier highlighted that the update will enable the tech firm to introduce new features “at lightning speed”. The update brings multiple new design changes, along with performance enhancements.

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For reference, the company said in a post on X that the revamped X for Android app is “faster, smoother, and more reliable” when compared to the previous version in multiple aspects. On top of this, since the app has been rebuilt, the company has modernised the “foundation” of the Android app, which helps in improving the user experience in terms of “scrolling, loading, and notifications”.

X's revamped app for Android features a dock at the bottom, which is similar to the one found on the iOS app, with a dedicated button for X Chat in the bottom-right corner. It also lets users choose from a variety of topics, including soccer, stocks & economy, politics, and sports, to pin their interests at the top. This lets users create new timelines. However, they can still choose to scroll through the “For you” and “Following” timelines if they wish.

The microblogging platform is also asking users to provide feedback and highlight any bugs and issues they spot in the revamped X for Android app. Bier said, “There are still some rough edges.” The company also plans to bring existing features, including hosting Spaces, to the platform, while also attempting to “improve performance on older devices”.

Additionally, other functionalities, like Video and Video Editor, will be added soon. However, the list of features already available in the X for Android app includes Cashtags, Custom Timelines, and many new features are already live. Bier also pointed out that the rebuild took more than a year. However, he first confirmed that the company is working on a new X for Android app in August last year.

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Further reading: X for Android, X App, X
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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X for Android App Undergoes Major Design Overhaul, Enhanced Performance and Reliability
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