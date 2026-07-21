X, the Elon Musk-led microblogging platform, has recently introduced various new features. Last year, the company also revealed that it intends to redesign the X app for Android. Now, a company executive announced that the Android app of X has been revamped. The new X for Android app was rebuilt from scratch to bring various app interface changes and performance improvements. The app is now available for download via the Google Play Store. Among the various aesthetic changes, the company claims that the X for Android app also delivers enhanced scrolling and loading, along with “better” notifications. The app also has a dedicated button for the X Chat window.

On Monday, X Head of Product Nikita Bier announced that the development of the revamped X app for Android is now complete. The update is now live, available for Android users via the Google Play Store. The company executive claims that the app has been rebuilt from “scratch”. Bier highlighted that the update will enable the tech firm to introduce new features “at lightning speed”. The update brings multiple new design changes, along with performance enhancements.

For reference, the company said in a post on X that the revamped X for Android app is “faster, smoother, and more reliable” when compared to the previous version in multiple aspects. On top of this, since the app has been rebuilt, the company has modernised the “foundation” of the Android app, which helps in improving the user experience in terms of “scrolling, loading, and notifications”.

X's revamped app for Android features a dock at the bottom, which is similar to the one found on the iOS app, with a dedicated button for X Chat in the bottom-right corner. It also lets users choose from a variety of topics, including soccer, stocks & economy, politics, and sports, to pin their interests at the top. This lets users create new timelines. However, they can still choose to scroll through the “For you” and “Following” timelines if they wish.

The microblogging platform is also asking users to provide feedback and highlight any bugs and issues they spot in the revamped X for Android app. Bier said, “There are still some rough edges.” The company also plans to bring existing features, including hosting Spaces, to the platform, while also attempting to “improve performance on older devices”.

Additionally, other functionalities, like Video and Video Editor, will be added soon. However, the list of features already available in the X for Android app includes Cashtags, Custom Timelines, and many new features are already live. Bier also pointed out that the rebuild took more than a year. However, he first confirmed that the company is working on a new X for Android app in August last year.