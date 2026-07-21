Dell has launched a new Alienware series in India, including the Alienware 16X Aurora, Alienware 16 Area-51 and Alienware 18 Area-51. The latest models run on up to Intel Core Ultra 290HX Plus processors and have Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs. All new models feature Alienware Cryo-Tech cooling with a dedicated Cryo-Chamber and have an AlienFX RGB keyboard. They offer Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity options. The Dell Alienware 16X Aurora, Alienware 16 Area-51 and Alienware 18 Area-51 were first unveiled globally at CES 2026.

Dell Alienware 16X Aurora, Alienware 16 Area-51, Alienware 18 Area-51 Price in India

The Dell Alienware 16X Aurora has a starting price tag of Rs. 2,62,990 in India. The Dell Alienware 16 Area-51 starts at Rs. 3,97,960, while the Alienware 18 Area-51 starts at Rs. 3,95,200.

New Dell Alienware laptops can be purchased on Dell.com, Dell Exclusive Stores (DES), retail stores and leading e-commerce websites.

Dell Alienware 16X Aurora Specifications

The Dell Alienware 16X Aurora has a 16-inch WQXGA OLED display with a 240Hz refresh rate. The display is touted to deliver 0.2ms response time and 600 nits peak brightness. It has an Alienware Cryo-Tech cooling chamber for thermal management. The laptop offers Alienware's Stealth Mode, which can be activated by pressing the F7 key.

It runs on Intel Core Ultra Plus processors, paired with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti laptop GPUs. The top-end version features Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX and 290HX Plus CPUs. The laptop supports up to 64GB of memory and up to 4TB of storage.

For video calls, it has a full-HD HDR webcam with Windows Hello IR support and dual-array microphones. The laptop has Dolby Audio certification. It has a 1-zone AlienFX RGB keyboard. It runs Windows 11 or Windows 11 Pro and includes the Alienware Command Centre 6 for RGB lighting and game library management. It has Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 for connectivity.

The Alienware 16X Aurora features a 96Wh battery and is available with either an 180W or 280W AC adapter, depending on the GPU configuration. It measures 23.8mm thick and weighs around 2.66kg.

Dell Alienware 16 Area-51, Alienware 18 Area-51 Specifications

The Dell Alienware 16 Area-51 features a 16-inch WQXGA Anti-Glare OLED panel with a 240Hz refresh rate. The display is advertised to offer a 0.2ms response time. The Alienware 18 Area-51 features a 18-inch WQXGA display with up to a 300Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time.

Dell claims that the Total Performance Power (TPP) can reach up to 240W in Alienware 16 Area-51 and up to 280W in Alienware 18 Area-51. Both models are powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra 290HX Plus processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 Series Laptop GPUs up to RTX 5090, with the top-end version featuring an Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus CPU. Both models offer up to 64GB of DDR5 memory and 2TB of storage.

Photo Credit: Dell

For connectivity, the Alienware 16 Area-51 and Alienware 18 Area-51 offer Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4. Webcam options include either a 2-megapixel FHD IR camera or an 8-megapixel UHD HDR IR camera with Windows Hello support. Keyboard options include a per-key AlienFX RGB keyboard or a CherryMX mechanical keyboard with per-key RGB lighting. High-end models include the AlienFX RGB touchpad.

The Dell Alienware 16 Area-51 and Alienware 18 Area-51 laptops pack a 96Wh battery and are bundled with a 360W GaN power adapter. The 18-inch model measures up to 30.5mm in thickness and weighs up to 4.34Kg. The 16-inch model measures up to 28.5mm thick and weighs up to 3.4Kg.