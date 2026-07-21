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  • Tecno Camon 50 Ultra 5G Goes on Sale in India With Dimensity 7400 Ultimate SoC: Price, Offers

Tecno Camon 50 Ultra 5G Goes on Sale in India With Dimensity 7400 Ultimate SoC: Price, Offers

Buyers can avail of a Rs. 3,000 launch discount, bringing the effective price down to Rs. 36,999.

Written by Rohan Pal | Updated: 21 July 2026 13:27 IST
Tecno Camon 50 Ultra 5G Goes on Sale in India With Dimensity 7400 Ultimate SoC: Price, Offers

The Tecno Camon 50 Ultra price in India starts at Rs. 39,999.

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Highlights
  • Tecno Camon 50 Ultra goes on sale today
  • The smartphone will be available for purchase from Amazon
  • The handset is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultimate SoC
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Tecno Camon 50 Ultra 5G is now available for purchase in India. The smartphone, which debuted in the country last week, can be bought via Amazon starting today. The latest smartphone from Tecno comes equipped with triple rear cameras, Dimensity 7400 Ultimate SoC, 6,500mAh battery, up to IP69K IP rating, and more. Customers purchasing the handset during the launch period can also avail of an instant discount, bringing down its effective price below the Rs. 40,000 mark.

Tecno Camon 50 Ultra 5G Price in India, Sale Offers

The Tecno Camon 50 Ultra 5G is priced at Rs. 39,999 for the lone 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. As part of the introductory offer, buyers can get a Rs. 3,000 launch discount, reducing the effective price to Rs. 36,999. Moreover, customers can get up to six months of No Cost EMI on the latest handset.

The smartphone is available in Cypress Green, Misty Purple, and Nebula Titanium colour options. It can be purchased exclusively through Amazon.

Tecno Camon 50 Ultra 5G Specifications

The Tecno Camon 50 Ultra packs a premium design language and offers a slim profile of just 7.6mm thickness. The handset packs a 6.78-inch 1.5K ProXDR curved AMOLED display with a resolution of 1208 x 2644 pixels. The screen also comes with up to a 144Hz screen refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

The latest smartphone from the brand is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra processor. The device features 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The device also features IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance. It also meets the MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability standard.

For optics, the Tecno Camon 50 Ultra 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-700C primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). It is accompanied by a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with up to 3x optical zoom and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter with a 112-degree field of view. On the front, the handset houses a 50-megapixel autofocus selfie camera.

The phone packs a 6,500mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The phone measures 162.37 x 76.97 x 7.75mm.

Tecno Camon 50 Ultra 5G

Tecno Camon 50 Ultra 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultimate
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1208x2644 pixels
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Further reading: Tecno Camon 50 Ultra 5G, Tecno Camon 50 Ultra 5G Features, Tecno Camon 50 Ultra 5G India Launch, Tecno Camon 50 Ultra 5G Launch, Tecno Camon 50 Ultra 5G Price, Tecno Camon 50 Ultra 5G Price in India, Tecno Camon 50 Ultra 5G Specifications
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal is the Assistant Editor at Gadgets360. With over 8 years of experience in technology, he has worked with multiple organizations, specializing in smartphones, laptops, wearables, appliances, and more. His passion for technology prompts him to curate and share tech news, guides, reviews, and how-tos. Off the clock, you'll spot him delving into the world of anime or lightening the team's mood with a steady flow of quirky memes. You can reach out to him at rohanp@ndtv.com. More
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