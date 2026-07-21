Tecno Camon 50 Ultra 5G is now available for purchase in India. The smartphone, which debuted in the country last week, can be bought via Amazon starting today. The latest smartphone from Tecno comes equipped with triple rear cameras, Dimensity 7400 Ultimate SoC, 6,500mAh battery, up to IP69K IP rating, and more. Customers purchasing the handset during the launch period can also avail of an instant discount, bringing down its effective price below the Rs. 40,000 mark.

Tecno Camon 50 Ultra 5G Price in India, Sale Offers

The Tecno Camon 50 Ultra 5G is priced at Rs. 39,999 for the lone 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. As part of the introductory offer, buyers can get a Rs. 3,000 launch discount, reducing the effective price to Rs. 36,999. Moreover, customers can get up to six months of No Cost EMI on the latest handset.

The smartphone is available in Cypress Green, Misty Purple, and Nebula Titanium colour options. It can be purchased exclusively through Amazon.

Tecno Camon 50 Ultra 5G Specifications

The Tecno Camon 50 Ultra packs a premium design language and offers a slim profile of just 7.6mm thickness. The handset packs a 6.78-inch 1.5K ProXDR curved AMOLED display with a resolution of 1208 x 2644 pixels. The screen also comes with up to a 144Hz screen refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

The latest smartphone from the brand is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra processor. The device features 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The device also features IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance. It also meets the MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability standard.

For optics, the Tecno Camon 50 Ultra 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-700C primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). It is accompanied by a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with up to 3x optical zoom and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter with a 112-degree field of view. On the front, the handset houses a 50-megapixel autofocus selfie camera.

The phone packs a 6,500mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The phone measures 162.37 x 76.97 x 7.75mm.