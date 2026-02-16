Technology News
X Building Smart 'Cashtags' to Let Users Check Cryptocurrency Prices in Real-Time

Smart Cashtag will offer a live ticker like view when users include them in their posts.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 16 February 2026 18:04 IST
X Building Smart 'Cashtags' to Let Users Check Cryptocurrency Prices in Real-Time

Photo Credit: Reuters

The Smart Cashtag feature is expected to be launched next month

Highlights
  • The X feature is aimed at a financial information tool
  • Elon Musk is also internally testing the X Money app
  • X currently does not have any plans to offer on-platform trading
X (formerly Twitter) might soon let users check live price fluctuations of crypto and other digital assets on its social media platform. A company executive recently revealed that a new feature was currently under testing that will enable users to add a live ticker to their posts. Dubbed Smart Cashtags, the new feature is designed to work for all leading cryptocurrencies, smart contracts, and digital assets just by tagging the currency ticker symbol. This feature, however, will not allow users to trade directly on the platform.

Smart Cashtags to Soon Come to X

In a post, Nikita Bier, the Head of Product at X, announced the new feature. Calling X the “best source for financial news,” he highlighted that “hundreds of billions of dollars are deployed based on things people read here.” So, to enable users with real-time information about the trades they will make throughout the day, the company plans to soon introduce Smart Cashtags.

x smart cashtag Smart Cashtag

Smart Cashtag
Photo Credit: X/@nikitabier

 

The new feature (as shown in the image above) is designed as hashtags but are enabled with the dollar sign ($). Typing the currency ticker symbol after it will automatically add a smart cashtag. Users can add both cryptocurrencies as well as smart contracts when making financial posts or sharing trading advice.

Once the post is published, viewers will see an interactive ticker, that can be clicked to check the real-time price along with all mentions of that asset. Bier highlighted that currently the team is collecting feedback, and an expected public release is planned for the next month.

It should be noted that the feature is an information-only tool, and will not support any live trading or trading or any sort on the platform. This will just let users check the current market conditions when they read about the asset or check an advice from a financial expert.

Separately, during the all-hands meeting of xAI, Elon Musk said that the social media company has started the internal testing of X Money, the company's in-house payment system that will be integrated with X. Musk also stated that the tools will be made available to a limited group of users within the next two months. Currently, it is not certain whether the tool will support cryptocurrency.

Comments

Further reading: X, Smart Cashtag, X features, Cryptocurrency, Digital Assets
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Flipkart OMG Gadgets Sale: Deals on iPhone 17, Google Pixel 10, Vivo X200T, and More

