Samsung has been rumoured to expand its true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones lineup with the introduction of its first clip-on open-ear style offering. The Galaxy Buds Able, also rumoured as Galaxy Buds On, were initially expected to be unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked event. However, a recent report suggests that its launch may have been pushed back. The South Korean tech conglomerate is now reportedly re-evaluating the TWS earphones' release schedule, and the launch could now happen between late September and October.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Able Launch Timeline (Expected)

Citing industry sources, South Korean publication ETNews reports that Samsung is adjusting its launch plans for the purported Galaxy Buds Able. Consequently, the company's first clip-on open-ear earphones are now likely to arrive early in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2026. While a definitive launch date has yet to be settled upon, the TWS earphones are anticipated to debut between late September and October.

The report mentions Samsung was previously said to be considering unveiling the earphones at its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, which is scheduled to take place on July 22 in London. However, the company has reportedly reviewed the product's readiness and launch schedule, and thus, a separate release later in the year is reportedly likely.

Unlike Samsung's existing Galaxy Buds models that sit inside the ear canal, the purported Galaxy Buds Able are expected to adopt a clip-on open-ear design that wraps around the outside of the ear. This will reportedly allow users to listen to music or take calls while maintaining greater environmental awareness during running, exercising, or commuting.

There also seem to be contrasting rumours about the product's name. While previous reports and internal references to Galaxy Buds Able have been sighted, a recent report claimed that Samsung has settled on Galaxy Buds On as the retail name for its upcoming clip-on earbuds. However, the final commercial branding remains unconfirmed.

Samsung, notably, has yet to officially announce the Galaxy Buds Able or confirm its launch timeline.