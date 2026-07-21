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  • Samsung Galaxy Buds Able to Reportedly Skip Galaxy Unpacked Launch; Could Debut in October

Samsung Galaxy Buds Able to Reportedly Skip Galaxy Unpacked Launch; Could Debut in October

Samsung has reportedly settled on Galaxy Buds On as the retail name for its upcoming clip-on earbuds.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 21 July 2026 16:34 IST
Samsung Galaxy Buds Able to Reportedly Skip Galaxy Unpacked Launch; Could Debut in October

Galaxy Buds 4 Pro (pictured) are Samsung's latest TWS earphones in India

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Highlights
  • The Galaxy Buds Able launch is reportedly pushed to Q4 2026
  • The TWS earbuds are being considered for a separate launch event
  • Samsung's upcoming buds may be named Galaxy Buds Able or Galaxy Buds On
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Samsung has been rumoured to expand its true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones lineup with the introduction of its first clip-on open-ear style offering. The Galaxy Buds Able, also rumoured as Galaxy Buds On, were initially expected to be unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked event. However, a recent report suggests that its launch may have been pushed back. The South Korean tech conglomerate is now reportedly re-evaluating the TWS earphones' release schedule, and the launch could now happen between late September and October.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Able Launch Timeline (Expected)

Citing industry sources, South Korean publication ETNews reports that Samsung is adjusting its launch plans for the purported Galaxy Buds Able. Consequently, the company's first clip-on open-ear earphones are now likely to arrive early in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2026. While a definitive launch date has yet to be settled upon, the TWS earphones are anticipated to debut between late September and October.

The report mentions Samsung was previously said to be considering unveiling the earphones at its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, which is scheduled to take place on July 22 in London. However, the company has reportedly reviewed the product's readiness and launch schedule, and thus, a separate release later in the year is reportedly likely.

Unlike Samsung's existing Galaxy Buds models that sit inside the ear canal, the purported Galaxy Buds Able are expected to adopt a clip-on open-ear design that wraps around the outside of the ear. This will reportedly allow users to listen to music or take calls while maintaining greater environmental awareness during running, exercising, or commuting.

There also seem to be contrasting rumours about the product's name. While previous reports and internal references to Galaxy Buds Able have been sighted, a recent report claimed that Samsung has settled on Galaxy Buds On as the retail name for its upcoming clip-on earbuds. However, the final commercial branding remains unconfirmed.

Samsung, notably, has yet to officially announce the Galaxy Buds Able or confirm its launch timeline.

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Buds On, Samsung Galaxy Buds On Launch, Samsung Galaxy Buds Able, Samsung Clip On Earbuds, Samsung
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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Samsung Galaxy Buds Able to Reportedly Skip Galaxy Unpacked Launch; Could Debut in October
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