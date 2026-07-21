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Samsung Galaxy A55, Galaxy A35 One UI 9 Test Builds Reportedly Spotted Ahead of Android 17 Rollout

The Samsung Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 were launched in India in May 2024, running on Android 14-based One UI 6.1.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 21 July 2026 14:52 IST
Samsung Galaxy A55, Galaxy A35 One UI 9 Test Builds Reportedly Spotted Ahead of Android 17 Rollout

The Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 were launched in March 2024

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Highlights
  • One UI 9 test builds for Galaxy A55 and A35 were spotted, tipster claims
  • Galaxy A35 firmware version A356NKU9EZG2 was internally identified
  • Stable One UI 9 is expected to be released at Galaxy Unpacked on July 22
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Samsung is expected to release its Android 17-based One UI 9 update with the upcoming Galaxy foldables later this month. Ahead of its anticipated release, the South Korean tech conglomerate appears to be expanding the development of the software to more Galaxy devices. Based on a tipster's claims, internal One UI 9 test builds have been spotted for the Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 in South Korea. Both handsets, notably, were originally shipped with Android 14.

One UI 9 Update for Galaxy A55, Galaxy A35

According to tipster Tarun Vats' X post, internal One UI 9 test firmware has appeared on Samsung's servers for the Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 in South Korea. The test build spotted for the Galaxy A55 reportedly carries the firmware version A556SKU9EZG8/A556SSKC9EZG8/A556SKSU9EZG8.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy A35 has been spotted with firmware version A356NKU9EZG2/ A356N0KR9EZG2/ A356NK0U9EZG2.

Although the presence of internal firmware does not guarantee that a public beta or stable update is imminent, it does suggest that internal development of the Android 17-based OS for the aforementioned Galaxy A-series handsets is underway.

Following the update to One UI 9, the Samsung Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 are expected to remain eligible for one more major Android update. For context, both handsets were launched in India in May 2024, running on Android 14-based One UI 6.1. Samsung promised four generations of Android OS upgrades and five years of security updates for the Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35.

Earlier this year, Samsung expanded the beta programme to the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra in selected regions. These include India, South Korea, Germany, Poland, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Users interested in trying the software can register through the Samsung Members app.

While the tech giant has shared a glimpse of the features in One UI 9, the OS is currently in the developmental phase, which means some features may be added or removed before its stable rollout.

Samsung is expected to unveil the stable version of One UI 9 alongside its next-generation foldable smartphones at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event on July 22. The company, however, has yet to announce when the stable Android 17 update will begin rolling out to older devices such as the Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35.

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Modern design
  • Good display
  • Feature-packed software
  • Reliable battery life
  • Good primary camera
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming ultra-wide angle camera
  • CPU performance lags behind the competition
  • Bloatware installed after software updates
  • Opts you in to Glance after updates
  • Very pricey
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A35 5G review
Display 6.60-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Samsung Galaxy A55 5G

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Modern design
  • Good display
  • Feature-packed software
  • Fantastic battery life
  • Good primary camera
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming ultra-wide angle camera
  • CPU performance lags behind the competition
  • Opts you in to Glance with every update
  • Software updates add unsolicited apps
  • Very pricey
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A55 5G review
Display 6.60-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A55, Samsung Galaxy A35, Samsung, One UI 9, Android 17
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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