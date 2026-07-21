Samsung is expected to release its Android 17-based One UI 9 update with the upcoming Galaxy foldables later this month. Ahead of its anticipated release, the South Korean tech conglomerate appears to be expanding the development of the software to more Galaxy devices. Based on a tipster's claims, internal One UI 9 test builds have been spotted for the Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 in South Korea. Both handsets, notably, were originally shipped with Android 14.

According to tipster Tarun Vats' X post, internal One UI 9 test firmware has appeared on Samsung's servers for the Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 in South Korea. The test build spotted for the Galaxy A55 reportedly carries the firmware version A556SKU9EZG8/A556SSKC9EZG8/A556SKSU9EZG8.

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Samsung has also started internal testing of One UI 9 for the Galaxy A55 and A35 in Korea.



One UI 9 development is now expanding rapidly across the Galaxy A lineup. pic.twitter.com/9fEXGchkt9 — Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33) July 20, 2026

Meanwhile, the Galaxy A35 has been spotted with firmware version A356NKU9EZG2/ A356N0KR9EZG2/ A356NK0U9EZG2.

Although the presence of internal firmware does not guarantee that a public beta or stable update is imminent, it does suggest that internal development of the Android 17-based OS for the aforementioned Galaxy A-series handsets is underway.

Following the update to One UI 9, the Samsung Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 are expected to remain eligible for one more major Android update. For context, both handsets were launched in India in May 2024, running on Android 14-based One UI 6.1. Samsung promised four generations of Android OS upgrades and five years of security updates for the Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35.

Earlier this year, Samsung expanded the beta programme to the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra in selected regions. These include India, South Korea, Germany, Poland, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Users interested in trying the software can register through the Samsung Members app.

While the tech giant has shared a glimpse of the features in One UI 9, the OS is currently in the developmental phase, which means some features may be added or removed before its stable rollout.

Samsung is expected to unveil the stable version of One UI 9 alongside its next-generation foldable smartphones at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event on July 22. The company, however, has yet to announce when the stable Android 17 update will begin rolling out to older devices such as the Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35.