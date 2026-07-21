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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Fold 8 Ultra, Z Flip 8, Galaxy Watch 9 Prices Leak Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra could command a EUR 200 (roughly Rs. 22,000) premium over the anticipated wide fold model across all variants.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 21 July 2026 08:55 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Fold 8 Ultra, Z Flip 8, Galaxy Watch 9 Prices Leak Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7 brought several upgrades compared to their predecessors

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Highlights
  • Prices for Samsung's upcoming foldables and wearables has leaked
  • Galaxy Z Flip 8 is listed in two storage variants, starting EUR 1,349
  • The retailer listing suggests price of EUR 2,069 for the wide fold
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Samsung is set to unveil its next generation of foldables smartphones and smartwatches at its Galaxy Unpacked event later this week. Ahead of the launch, purported European pricing for the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 8, Galaxy Watch 9, and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 has surfaced on an online retailer's website. Samsung's upcoming Galaxy foldables and wearables are expected to see price hikes in several European markets, while the listing also reveals the storage configurations.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Flip 8, Galaxy Watch 9 Series Price (Expected)

Tipster Roland Quandt shared an overview page on Portuguese retailer PCDiga that briefly listed Samsung's upcoming Galaxy devices ahead of the Galaxy Unpacked event (via Notebookcheck). Notably, prices in Portugal are reportedly higher due to the country's 23 percent VAT.

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The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 is listed in two RAM and onboard storage configurations. The 256GB variant is said to cost EUR 1,349 (roughly Rs. 1.48 lakh), while the 512GB model could be priced at EUR 1,549 (roughly Rs. 1.71 lakh).

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 8, which is Samsung's highly anticipated wide foldable, is tipped to be sold in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options. The retailer listing suggests prices of EUR 2,069 (roughly Rs. 2.28 lakh), EUR 2,269 (roughly Rs. 2.50 lakh), and EUR 2,669 (roughly Rs. 2.94 lakh), respectively.

At this year's Galaxy Unpacked, Samsung is rumoured to introduce its traditional book-style foldable as the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. The tipster suggested it could command a EUR 200 (roughly Rs. 22,000) premium over the wide fold model across all storage variants. The leak points to prices of EUR 2,269, EUR 2,469, and EUR 2,869 (roughly Rs. 2.50 lakh, Rs. 2.72 lakh, and Rs. 3.16 lakh, respectively) for the 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB models.

The retailer listing is also said to include the leaked retailer pricing of Samsung's upcoming smartwatch lineup. The Galaxy Watch 9 is said to start at EUR 409.90 (roughly Rs. 45,000) for the 40mm Bluetooth-only model. The 44mm Bluetooth version is reportedly priced at EUR 439.90 (roughly Rs. 48,000), while LTE variants are expected to cost EUR 50 (roughly Rs. 5,500) more than their Bluetooth counterparts.

Samsung's flagship wearable, the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, is said to be listed in a single 47mm LTE model, priced at EUR 749.90 (roughly Rs. 83,000).

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8, Samsung Galaxy Watch 9, Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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