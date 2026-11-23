Samsung launched the One UI 9.5 beta programme earlier this month, giving users an early look at the next software ahead of its official debut. A new leak suggests Samsung could introduce a new layout for live activities in the One UI update. The upcoming software will include a redesigned Now Bar interface, which could show live notifications closer to Apple's Dynamic Island experience. The changes have reportedly been spotted in early software for the upcoming Galaxy S27 series. The stable One UI 9.5 is expected to arrive on the Galaxy S27 series early next year.

Samsung Now Bar Could Get Dynamic Island-Like Design

As per a report by SamMobile, Samsung is testing changes to the Now Bar interface in One UI 9.5. The updated design is said to debut in the Galaxy S27 series, with live notification indicators at the top centre of the display, around the front camera, resembling Apple's Dynamic Island on iPhone models.

Right now, Samsung keep the active alerts beside the clock on the left side of the status bar. The publication has shared a video showcasing the upcoming live notification pill. The existing Now Bar features, including timer countdown, Torch indicator, and expandable activity controls, are expected to remain available. However, their new placement could make ongoing activities easier to access, similar to Apple's Dynamic Island.

Samsung is also said to be changing how users switch between live notifications. On current One UI versions, users can swipe vertically to move between compact Now Bar notifications. The upcoming software reportedly replaces this gesture with horizontal swipes, allowing users to switch between activities without expanding the notification pill first.

Further, One UI 9.5 could introduce Moment Effects, with Sports as the only listed download. This could display small animations around the camera cutout. It could work with selected sports supported by Google Sports. The features are likely to change before the final software release.

Stable One UI 9.5 is likely to arrive with the Galaxy S27 series early next year. Samsung could subsequently bring the update to older compatible Galaxy smartphones and tablets. The company launched the One UI 9.5 beta programme last week with new camera controls, personalised health insights, and improved accessibility features.