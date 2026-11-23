After announcing its iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and the all-new iPhone Duo foldable, Apple is reportedly preparing to launch its missing iPhone 18 in Spring 2027. A detailed report now points out that Apple is preparing to launch a slew of affordable or budget-friendly products, and this would include the iPhone 18 and the iPhone 18e. There are also details about the iPhone Air 2, which was also expected to launch around the same time, but now seems to be pushed back. Apple only went ahead with the launch of its premium iPhones in September this year, skipping its affordable non-Pro model, which would have been the iPhone 18. Its current-day alternative is the iPhone 17, which was launched in September 2025.

Apple iPhone 18e and iPhone 18 to Launch in Spring 2027

According to a detailed Bloomberg report, Apple is reportedly preparing to launch a slew of products in Spring 2027. While we were aware that some of these products would arrive in Spring, the report now gives a detailed timeline for the same. It clarifies that Apple, during its iOS 27.4 cycle, will launch several budget products, including the iPhone 18, the expected iPhone 18e, a new MacBook Neo and also a “low-end iPad”.

The source also mentions that a MacBook Air refresh can be expected around the same time. A bit further into the year (around the first half), we can also expect to see a new OLED iPad Air, a refreshed iPad Pro and the iPhone Air 2. It now appears that Apple has staggered the launch of its products even further, spreading them across the year, which, according to the report, is by orders from new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), John Ternus.

Apple clearly swapped out the iPhone 18 for the iPhone Duo and went with a premium lineup for 2026, leaving out the affordable iPhone models for later, now slated to take place in spring. However, the iPhone Air 2 has seemingly moved from the first quarter of 2027 to the first half of 2027.

The iPhone 18e seems to be on track, with the last e-series iPhone launched in March 2026. According to a recent leak, the iPhone 18e will reportedly get a slightly bigger 6.12-inch LTPS OLED display (versus the 6.1-inch display on the 17e), but will retain its 60Hz refresh rate, which will definitely feel out of place on such a device in 2027. This is because the iPhone 17e currently retails at Rs. 79,900, which seems a bit lofty for a premium device with a single rear camera. Apple is said to offer an updated A20 chipset this time, along with 9GB of RAM to help with on-device artificial intelligence (AI) processing.

The iPhone 18, which is also expected to retail in large numbers and is already said to have entered production, will reportedly feature a 6.3-inch display, an updated A20 chipset and 9GB of RAM, which again is in place to support on-device AI processing. The iPhone 17 and 17e were both launched with 8GB of RAM, which is the reason they were excluded from receiving the full range of AI features compared to the iPhone 17 Pro models back in 2025. Both the iPhone 17 Pro series and the iPhone Air were equipped with 12GB of RAM.