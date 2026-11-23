The Xiaomi 18 Pro models were launched in China recently, and the company is now preparing to introduce the standard Xiaomi 18. A tipster, however, claims that another handset could launch in the country as part of the Xiaomi 18 series. The Xiaomi 18 Max is tipped to be offered as a large-screen flagship smartphone. It will reportedly be powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon chipset, while packing a battery larger than 8,000mAh.

Xiaomi 18 Max Leak

According to tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo, a smartphone manufacturer is working on a large-screen flagship powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipset. The unnamed handset is also said to feature a large camera sensor, a battery with a capacity exceeding 8,000mAh, and a minimalist design.

While the tipster did not identify the manufacturer or the smartphone, Chinese publication MyDrivers suggests that the purported handset could be the Xiaomi 18 Max.

If accurate, the Xiaomi 18 Max would arrive as the successor to the Xiaomi 17 Max, which debuted in China in May. The existing handset packs a 6.9-inch display and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It sports a 200-megapixel Leica-tuned rear camera system and is backed by an 8,000mAh battery. The Xiaomi 17 Max's price in China starts at CNY 4,799 (roughly Rs. 66,400).

As per the tipster, the Xiaomi 18 Max could bring upgrades to both processing performance and imaging hardware. Its battery is also tipped to exceed the 8,000mAh capacity of its predecessor.

The purported handset is expected to sit below the Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max in the company's lineup. Both handsets are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 series chipsets, although the Pro Max variant gets the top-of-the-line Extreme version. Both processors are built on a 2nm manufacturing process.

The tipster also referred to a minimalist design, similar to its predecessor. However, no design renders have surfaced yet. Xiaomi has also yet to announce any details about the Xiaomi 18 Max