Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 was launched in India and other global markets earlier this year, in July, during the Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event. The standard model was accompanied by the flagship Galaxy Watch Ultra 2. The South Korean tech giant has launched a new Galaxy Watch model every year since the unveiling of the first-generation smartwatch in 2018. However, this might change next year, as Samsung is reportedly planning not to launch a new Galaxy Watch model in 2027. The tech giant is adjusting the launch cycle of the Galaxy Watch lineup as its mobile business is reportedly being restructured.

Samsung Might Launch New Galaxy Watch Models Biennially

Citing industry sources, Electronic Times (ETNews) reports that Samsung will not launch the tenth-generation Galaxy Watch model in 2027. Moreover, the tech giant might not unveil any new Galaxy Watch model next year. Samsung is reportedly changing the launch cycles for the Galaxy Watch models from annual to biennial. Hence, the new Samsung smartwatches could be launched every two years, with the Galaxy Watch 10 expected to debut in 2028.

According to the report, Samsung decided to adjust the product cycle because it is restructuring the Mobile eXperience (MX) division. Samsung Electronics' MX business has reportedly posted losses for two consecutive quarters this year. The report highlights that the move builds on the tech conglomerate's recent push for profitability because of the ongoing RAM crisis. The company is said to have shifted its focus to premium lineups, while reducing production costs for the more affordable devices.

This comes shortly after Samsung Electronics announced a major management overhaul. The tech giant has named Won-Joon Choi as the new head of the MX business, while also promoting him to President. The division was earlier headed by TM Roh, who also serves as the Co-Chief Executive Officer (Co-CEO) of the conglomerate. Apart from this, the company also appointed a new head of its Memory Business and System LSI Division. However, Samsung has currently decided to retain its Co-CEO management structure.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 is the latest addition to the lineup, which was launched in India on July 22 at a starting price of Rs. 37,999. It features a Super AMOLED Always-On Display, housed inside a round dial, sporting up to a 1.47-inch touchscreen. The smartwatch is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear Elite chipset, which is built on a 3nm process. It features 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.