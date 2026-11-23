WhatsApp is said to be working on expanding its view-once feature to text messages on iOS in beta. According to a feature tracker, the in-development functionality would allow users to send messages that disappear after the recipient opens and reads them. The feature reportedly carries several privacy restrictions, such as preventing recipients from taking screenshots, copying or forwarding the text. The feature is said to have started rolling out to some beta testers through the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS.

WhatsApp View-Once Text Messages on iOS

According to feature tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is rolling out the view-once option for text messages to some beta testers running WhatsApp beta for iOS version 26.45.10.73. It is reportedly available through Apple's TestFlight programme.

The feature is still in beta and not available for the public version of the app

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

The report claims that users can send a view-once text message by opening an individual or group conversation and entering their message in the chat bar. Instead of tapping the send button, they need to press and hold it. WhatsApp will then reportedly display a menu with options to schedule the message or send it using the view-once mode. Selecting the latter sends the message immediately.

As per WABetaInfo, users do not need to repeatedly press and hold the send button to check whether the feature is available. WhatsApp will display a notification above the chat bar explaining how to access it when the option has been enabled for their account.

Recipients, meanwhile, can reportedly read a view-once text message by tapping its message bubble. WhatsApp opens the content in a separate interface, where it also explains the privacy restrictions applied to the message.

Unlike regular text messages, WABetaInfo claims that view-once messages cannot be copied, forwarded, or saved by the recipient. WhatsApp is also said to block screenshots and screen recordings while the message is open on an iPhone. Once the recipient dismisses the viewing interface, the message content is no longer accessible.

The in-development feature builds on WhatsApp's existing view-once functionality for photos and videos. According to WABetaInfo, the view-once text message feature is currently available to some users in beta through TestFlight. The rollout is gradual, so not every beta tester will necessarily see the option immediately.