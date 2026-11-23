Vivo appears to have the Vivo S70 Pro in the pipeline. Although Vivo has not confirmed any launch plans, a new leak has revealed its possible specifications. The Vivo S70 Pro is tipped to arrive with a 200-megapixel primary camera and support for an external teleconverter accessory. This Vivo S-series smartphone will reportedly launch globally as the Vivo V90 Pro. Vivo S70 Pro could run on a Snapdragon chipset.

Vivo S70 Pro Specifications (Expected)

Tipster Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata) on X posted the key specifications of the Vivo S70 Pro. It could get a global launch under the Vivo V90 Pro moniker.

The Vivo S70 Pro is tipped to support a 200mm external teleconverter accessory. If this turns out to be accurate, it would mark a notable upgrade to Vivo's midrange smartphone lineup. Vivo previously launched flagship X series phones with teleconverter accessories.

The upcoming phone is said to include a 200-megapixel primary sensor, a 64-megapixel Sony LYT-610 telephoto camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor.

For selfies and video calls, the Vivo S70 Pro could feature a 50-megapixel front-facing camera. It is said to feature a 6.59-inch flat LTPS OLED display with a 1.5K resolution. It is tipped to ship with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset.

Further, the leak claims that the Vivo S70 Pro's battery will be rated at 7,000mAh or higher. It is said to offer 90W wired charging support.

Vivo S70 Pro is said to feature a metal frame and an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. However, Vivo has yet to confirm the handset's existence, its specifications or its launch timeline.

The company is expected to launch the Vivo S70 Pro alongside the standard Vivo S70. A recent leak suggested that it will ship with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, a 6.59-inch LTPO OLED display and a triple rear camera system headlined by a 50-megapixel primary shooter.