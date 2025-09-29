Technology News
YouTube Premium Lite Subscription Launched in India With Limited Ad-Free Video Playback, Lower Cost: Price, Benefits

YouTube Premium subscription is priced in India at Rs. 1,490 per year.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 September 2025 12:41 IST
Photo Credit: YouTube

YouTube Premium Lite subscription was earlier available in other regions

Highlights
  • YouTube Premium Lite was earlier available in the US
  • YouTube Premium Lite does not offer YouTube Music
  • The company also offers Student and Family plans with Premium
YouTube Premium Lite subscription plan is now available in India, bringing ad-free video playback at an affordable price. The company announced that the new subscription plan will offer ad-free playback on “most” videos from categories like gaming, fashion, beauty, and more. The flagship YouTube Premium subscription, on the other hand, costs Rs. 1,490 per year, with special offers for students. However, the company will not offer the YouTube Music subscription with the new YouTube Premium Lite plan. It was earlier only available in the US with similar benefits.

YouTube Premium Lite: Price in India, Benefits

In a blog post, the Google-owned video streaming platform announced that the YouTube Premium Lite is now available in India as the more affordable alternative to the relatively expensive YouTube Premium plan. The price in India of the new YouTube Premium Lite is set at Rs. 89 per month, which is the same as the student plan for the Premium subscription.

According to the company, the YouTube Premium Lite subscription will offer ad-free video playback on “most” of the content from categories ranging from gaming, fashion, beauty, news, and more. However, the video streaming platform did not specify what it means by “most videos ad-free”. On the other hand, users get ad-free video playback with the YouTube Premium subscription.

YouTube Premium also allows users to play videos in the background and download them for offline watching. Unlike the more expensive plan, YouTube Premium Lite will not include YouTube Music. The company added that the subscription plan will work across devices, including phones, laptops, and smart TVs. As per the blog post, YouTube might still show ads on music content and Shorts, and also when users search or browse content.

Currently, the yearly YouTube Premium plan is priced at Rs. 1,490. Meanwhile, the Individual plan starts at Rs. 149 per month. The Family plan, with the option of adding five members, and the two-member plan cost Rs. 299 and Rs. 219 per month, respectively.

YouTube Premium Lite was initially only available in the US. Launched in March 2025, it offered the same benefits as its Indian counterpart at $7.99 (about Rs. 709) per month, making it significantly more expensive in the US.

Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
