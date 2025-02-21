YouTube is preparing to launch a cheaper version of its ad-free YouTube Premium subscription that could offer users access to video streaming with advertisements on some types of content, according to a report. The new plan could be called YouTube Premium Lite, and is expected to be introduced in four countries after being tested for several months. The Alphabet-owned video and music streaming platform has yet to announce plans to roll out a cheaper YouTube Premium plan, or how much it could cost.

YouTube Premium Lite Subscribers Could See Ads in Music Videos

Citing a person familiar with YouTube's plans, Bloomberg reports that the firm is planning a cheaper version of YouTube Premium that will soon be launched in Australia, Germany, Thailand, and the US. The purported 'YouTube Premium Lite' subscription is expected to cost less than $13.99 (roughly Rs. 1,200) per month in the US, which is the cost of the company's ad-free plan.

While there's no word on how much the YouTube Premium Lite plan might cost, the report states that customers who opt for it will see advertisements while watching music videos on the platform. As a result, users who want to watch other types of videos on the platform might not see ads unless they stream a music video.

According to the report, the new plan could benefit users who rely on YouTube to watch guides or informative videos, but not music videos. These users might not see ads on YouTube, if they avoid listening to music on the streaming platform. However, subscribers who want to view music videos without any advertisements will need to subscribe to YouTube Premium.

An official announcement regarding the launch of the cheaper plans is still awaited, but a company representative effectively confirmed that a new plan with "most videos ad-free" has been in testing in several markets. “As part of our commitment to provide our users with more choice and flexibility, we've been testing a new YouTube Premium offering with most videos ad-free in several of our markets,” the spokesperson told Bloomberg.

It's currently unclear whether (or when) the company also intends to roll out the YouTube Premium Lite to other regions, including India. Currently, YouTube Premium is priced at Rs. 149 per month (a student plan is also available at Rs. 99), while the Premium Family plan costs Rs. 299 a month. Users can also opt for a YouTube Music Premium subscription that is priced at Rs. 119 per month.