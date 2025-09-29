Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Sony WH 1000XM6 Wireless Headphones Finally Launched in India With ANC, Up to 40 Hours of Battery Life

Sony WH-1000XM6 Wireless Headphones Finally Launched in India With ANC, Up to 40 Hours of Battery Life

The Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones are equipped with Sony's HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN3.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 September 2025 12:52 IST
Sony WH-1000XM6 Wireless Headphones Finally Launched in India With ANC, Up to 40 Hours of Battery Life

Photo Credit: Sony

Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones pack 12 omnidirectional microphones

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Sony WH-1000 is compatible with Sony Sound Connect for EQ customisations
  • The headphones come with a dedicated mute switch
  • Sony WH-1000XM6 support USB Type-C charging
Advertisement

Sony WH-1000XM6 wireless headphones with active noise cancellation (ANC) were finally launched in India on Monday. The company launched the headphones globally in May, and the over-ear headphones are equipped with 30mm drivers and support touch controls. The headphones feature 12 microphones and rely on Sony's HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN3. The Sony WH-1000XM6 is claimed to deliver up to 40 hours of playback time on a single charge with noise-cancelling turned off. 

Sony WH-1000XM6 Price in India

The Sony WH-1000XM6 wireless headphones are priced at Rs. 39,990 in India, and they are offered in Black, Platinum Silver and Midnight Blue colour options. They will be available for purchase via ShopatSC.com, Sony Centre, Amazon, and select Croma and Reliance Digital outlets.

For reference, the headphones were launched in global markets in May with a price tag of $449.99 (roughly Rs. 38,400) in the US and CAD 599.99 (roughly Rs. 51,200) in Canada.

Sony WH-1000XM6 Specifications

The Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones are powered by 30mm dynamic drivers, featuring a frequency response range of 4Hz–40,000Hz and a sensitivity rating of 103dB. The over-the-ear wireless headphones run on Sony's HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN3. It features 12 omnidirectional microphones, a significant upgrade over its predecessor, the WH-1000XM5. They offer 48Ohms impedance and have a portable design with foldable ear cups.

For connectivity, the Sony WH-1000XM6 offer Bluetooth 5.3 and Bluetooth LE Audio. The headphones support SBC, AAC, LDAC, and LC3 audio formats. They have ANC for blocking out external sounds and include Sony's new Adaptive NC Optimiser. The headphones offer an Auto Ambient Sound mode to adapt to the wearer's surroundings in real time.

Sony says its latest headphones are designed in collaboration with top mastering studios like Sterling Sound, Battery Studios, and Coast Mastering. Built with a carbon fibre composite dome and a vegan leather-infused headband, they have an asymmetrical headband and stretchable earpads. They are compatible with the Sony Sound Connect for EQ customisations and allow users to play music from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify and YouTube Music.

The Sony WH-1000XM6 use Edge-AI and DSEE Extreme to upscale compressed audio in real-time, restoring lost high-range sound. Gamers benefit from Game EQ, developed from Sony's INZONE series, for enhanced FPS audio. For movie lovers, the headphones offer 360 Reality Audio Upmix for Cinema for an immersive spatial sound experience.

The headphones come with a dedicated mute switch, intuitive touch and button controls for toggling between noise-cancelling, ambient mode, and mic mute. A six-mic AI beamforming system improves call clarity by isolating the voice and reducing background noise. Features like Multi-Point and Auto Switch are available for quick device transitions.

The Sony WH-1000XM6 support USB Type-C charging. The over-ear headphones are advertised to offer up to 30 hours of battery life with the Noise Cancellation feature on and up to 40 hours with NC turned off. The battery charging time of the headphones is said to be 3.5 hours. The headphones come with a carrying case with a magnet closing, and weigh around 254 grams.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones

Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Looks good, comfortable fit
  • Very good app and features
  • Detailed, well-tuned, flexible sound
  • Impressive active noise cancellation
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • A bit expensive
  • Does not fold fully, less portable
Read detailed Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones review
Colour Black
Headphone Type Over-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity Wireless
Type Headphones
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Sony WH-1000XM6, Sony WH-1000XM6 Price in India, Sony WH-1000XM6 Specifications, Sony, Sony WH-1000XM6 Features
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Arattai Explained: What Is This WhatsApp Rival and Who Developed It - All You Need to Know
YouTube Premium Lite Subscription Launched in India With Limited Ad-Free Video Playback, Lower Cost: Price, Benefits

Related Stories

Sony WH-1000XM6 Wireless Headphones Finally Launched in India With ANC, Up to 40 Hours of Battery Life
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. YouTube Premium Lite is Now Available in India at This Price
  2. CMF Headphone Pro With Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life Launched: See Price
  3. Sony Finally Launches Its WH-1000XM6 Wireless Headphones in India: See Price
  4. Sandisk Launches Creator Series Storage Devices in India: Price, Details
  5. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Top Deals Before It Ends on This Date
  6. Apple's M5-Powered MacBook Pro, Air Models May Enter Mass Production Soon
  7. Oppo Find X9 Could Feature This 1.5K OLED Display, Sony Cameras
  8. Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Edition to Soon Launch in India
  9. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Could Feature This Chipset and Camera
  10. OnePlus Reveals 'Sand Dune' Colourway of OnePlus 15 With Minimal Bezels
#Latest Stories
  1. Qatar National Bank Adopts JPMorgan’s Blockchain Platform for Instant US Dollar Payments
  2. CMF Headphone Pro Launched With Energy Slider, Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life: Price, Features
  3. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale to End on This Date: Here Are the Best Deals That You Can Grab Before They Vanish
  4. Hades 2 Crosses 100,000 Concurrent Players on Steam After Version 1.0 Launch
  5. Canva AI Assistant Expanded to 16 New Languages Including Chinese, Hindi and Spanish
  6. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Display, Camera and Other Key Specifications Leaked
  7. Realme GT 8 Pro to Sport Swappable Camera Module; Realme GT 8 With Snapdragon 8 Elite Benchmarked
  8. Honor MagicPad 3 Pro to Feature 12,540mAh Battery and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chip, Tipster Claims
  9. Ethereum Climbs Above $4,100 as Whale Accumulation Boosts Market Sentiment
  10. Sandisk Launches Creator Series Storage Devices in India: Price and Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »