Sony WH-1000XM6 wireless headphones with active noise cancellation (ANC) were finally launched in India on Monday. The company launched the headphones globally in May, and the over-ear headphones are equipped with 30mm drivers and support touch controls. The headphones feature 12 microphones and rely on Sony's HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN3. The Sony WH-1000XM6 is claimed to deliver up to 40 hours of playback time on a single charge with noise-cancelling turned off.

Sony WH-1000XM6 Price in India

The Sony WH-1000XM6 wireless headphones are priced at Rs. 39,990 in India, and they are offered in Black, Platinum Silver and Midnight Blue colour options. They will be available for purchase via ShopatSC.com, Sony Centre, Amazon, and select Croma and Reliance Digital outlets.

For reference, the headphones were launched in global markets in May with a price tag of $449.99 (roughly Rs. 38,400) in the US and CAD 599.99 (roughly Rs. 51,200) in Canada.

Sony WH-1000XM6 Specifications

The Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones are powered by 30mm dynamic drivers, featuring a frequency response range of 4Hz–40,000Hz and a sensitivity rating of 103dB. The over-the-ear wireless headphones run on Sony's HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN3. It features 12 omnidirectional microphones, a significant upgrade over its predecessor, the WH-1000XM5. They offer 48Ohms impedance and have a portable design with foldable ear cups.

For connectivity, the Sony WH-1000XM6 offer Bluetooth 5.3 and Bluetooth LE Audio. The headphones support SBC, AAC, LDAC, and LC3 audio formats. They have ANC for blocking out external sounds and include Sony's new Adaptive NC Optimiser. The headphones offer an Auto Ambient Sound mode to adapt to the wearer's surroundings in real time.

Sony says its latest headphones are designed in collaboration with top mastering studios like Sterling Sound, Battery Studios, and Coast Mastering. Built with a carbon fibre composite dome and a vegan leather-infused headband, they have an asymmetrical headband and stretchable earpads. They are compatible with the Sony Sound Connect for EQ customisations and allow users to play music from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify and YouTube Music.

The Sony WH-1000XM6 use Edge-AI and DSEE Extreme to upscale compressed audio in real-time, restoring lost high-range sound. Gamers benefit from Game EQ, developed from Sony's INZONE series, for enhanced FPS audio. For movie lovers, the headphones offer 360 Reality Audio Upmix for Cinema for an immersive spatial sound experience.

The headphones come with a dedicated mute switch, intuitive touch and button controls for toggling between noise-cancelling, ambient mode, and mic mute. A six-mic AI beamforming system improves call clarity by isolating the voice and reducing background noise. Features like Multi-Point and Auto Switch are available for quick device transitions.

The Sony WH-1000XM6 support USB Type-C charging. The over-ear headphones are advertised to offer up to 30 hours of battery life with the Noise Cancellation feature on and up to 40 hours with NC turned off. The battery charging time of the headphones is said to be 3.5 hours. The headphones come with a carrying case with a magnet closing, and weigh around 254 grams.