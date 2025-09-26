Technology News
Adobe Integrates Gemini Nano Banana Image Model Into Firefly App

Adobe Firefly app users can now select the Gemini 2.5 Flash Image model, also known as Nano Banana, from the model picker.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 26 September 2025 17:07 IST
Adobe Integrates Gemini Nano Banana Image Model Into Firefly App

Photo Credit: Adobe

The Adobe Firefly app also offers Google’s Imagen 3 and Imagen 4 image generation models

Highlights
  • Gemini’s Nano Banana is also available via Adobe Express and Photoshop
  • In Photoshop, it powers the Generative Fill feature
  • Adobe Premiere app for iOS was recently introduced by the company
Adobe Firefly app is the newest home for Google's Gemini 2.5 Flash Image model. On Thursday, the software giant announced that the image generation and editing model, also known as Nano Banana, was being integrated into the Firefly text-to-image module within the app. The artificial intelligence (AI) model is a premium offering and will require a subscription to the platform. Apart from the Firefly app, Nano Banana has also been added to Firefly Boards, Photoshop's Generative Fill, and Adobe Express.

Adobe Brings Gemini's Viral Nano Banana AI Model

In a post, the software giant announced the integration of the Gemini 2.5 Flash Image model to its catalogue of third-party image generation models. Nano Banana now joins the likes of Google's Imagen 3 and 4, OpenAI's GPT Image, Runway Gen-4 Image, Flux 1.1 Ultra, and others.

To use the Gemini model in the Firefly app, users will need to open the app, go to the Text-to-image option, and then select Nano Banana from the model picker. Once selected, they can simply add a prompt and generate their desired image.

Additionally, users can also upload an image in the prompt bar and make edits to it. Since Flash Image is known for character consistency, users can edit different elements while keeping the rest intact. The image generation model also supports follow-up queries, which allows users to make multiple edits.

Google's Nano Banana AI model recently went viral for its character consistency while editing images. Users have been reimagining their images as an action figure and in retro style over the last month. Now, those interested in using the model's capabilities in more creative and professional projects can directly jump to the Adobe Firefly app and begin creating and editing.

Notably, the Firefly feature is a premium offering that requires credits. While free-tier users get limited monthly credits, the Adobe Firefly Standard subscription comes with 2,000 credits monthly. It is the cheapest subscription tier which costs Rs. 797.68 a month (inclusive of GST). It also allows subscribers to generate up to 20 five-second-long videos, translate up to six minutes of audio, and access Firefly Boards.

Adobe Firefly, Adobe, Gemini, AI, Artificial Intelligence, AI Image
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
