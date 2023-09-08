Technology News
Google Chrome Gets Material You Redesign, New Security Features: Details

Google is giving the world's most widely used browser a fresh coat of paint on its 15th birthday.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 September 2023 19:02 IST
Google Chrome Gets Material You Redesign, New Security Features: Details

Photo Credit: Google

Google Chrome users can now pin the Google Search side panel to the toolbar

Highlights
  • Google Chrome’s latest update will add a fresh set of icons
  • It has also added new colour palettes for tabs and the toolbar
  • Google Chrome will now automatically flag dangerous sites and files

Google Chrome is getting a fresh coat of paint for its 15th birthday. The world's most widely used browser is also getting new features aimed at improving user security. The app has received a new Material You-themed redesign that brings customisable colour palettes, a redesigned Chrome Web Store with AI-powered extensions, and improved Safe Browsing that will automatically flag dangerous sites and files. Additionally, Google will also make web surfing easier by allowing users to pin the Google Search side panel to the toolbar.

In a recent blog post, Google announced that Chrome will get a desktop redesign in the near future. The update will bring refreshed icons with improved legibility and new customisable colour palettes that sync with open tabs and the toolbar. These new themes and colour palettes will help users differentiate between profiles at a glance, according to the tech giant. Additionally, Google will add a more comprehensive menu offering easy access to Chrome extensions.

The Chrome Web Store has also been redesigned as part of the latest update. Users will see new a section for extensions that are powered by artificial intelligence. Google has also added a section for Editors' spotlight picks.

Furthermore, Google is also introducing new search features that will make web surfing easier for users. The update will make it easier to find related searches, access a page's source, or start another search via the Google Search side panel. This can be accessed by tapping on three-dot menu. Users can even pin the Google Search side panel in the toolbar.

Chrome is also getting an important security upgrade that will allow the browser to automatically flag unsafe pages or files. Until now, Chrome used to check every site visited by users every 30-60 minutes. However, with the new security update, every webpage will be checked and flagged to users in real time — to protect users from dangerous websites that exist for a short period of time. Google claims that this change will improve the protection against malware and phishing threats by 25 percent, compared to the previous version of Safe Browsing. 

Google Chrome, Google, Chrome, Material You
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Google Chrome Gets Material You Redesign, New Security Features: Details
